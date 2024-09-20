Seychelles and Cuba explore new cooperation in health sector

Ramkalawan and Cuba's Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, discussed longstanding cooperation between the two nations. (State House)

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan and Cuba's Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, discussed longstanding cooperation between the two nations and explored avenues for new cooperation in a bilateral meeting, State House said on Thursday.

Ramkalawan expressed Seychelles' gratitude for the Cuban medical brigade, a cornerstone of healthcare support in Seychelles. There are 25 Cuban specialists and 13 general practitioners working with the Seychelles' Ministry of Health, significantly enhancing the country's medical services.

The cooperation extends to medical training, with Cuban scholarships enabling Seychellois students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in medicine, further building the nation's healthcare capacity.

Ramkalawan also toured several key health institutions and engaged in discussions to strengthen the Seychelles' healthcare sector. He visited the La Pradera International Health Centre and the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and explored advancements in medical treatment and biotechnology that could benefit Seychelles.

Furthermore, the Seychelles' delegation met with a group of Seychellois students currently pursuing medical studies in Cuba. It was an opportunity for the students to discuss their progress and ongoing challenges with the President. The students, representing various medical specialties, shared their academic progress and evolving cultural experiences while studying in Cuba.

The Seychelles' delegation met with a group of Seychellois students studying in Cuba. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

During the meeting, Ramkalawan expressed pride in seeing the students remaining committed to their studies and the wish to see them return to Seychelles to contribute to the local health system and support their communities.

Among the students were Farrah Faure, specialising in endocrinology, Sebastien Moutou, specialising in ophthalmology, Grace Lafleur, doing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Liana Jean Lopez and Samuel Marie, studying for a degree in medicine.

According to State House, the meeting shows the government's proactive approach to engaging with its citizens abroad and a commitment to encouraging all overseas students.

From Cuba, Ramkalawan will travel to New York to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 23 to 27.