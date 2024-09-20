Strategic partnership between Seychelles and China praised at China 75th anniversary celebration 

China and Seychelles have forged profound friendship since the diplomatic ties were established 48 years ago and the two countries have always trusted each other and firmly supported each other's core interests and major concerns.

The statement was made on Thursday by the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan, at a National Day reception for the 75th Anniversary of the founding of China at the Eden Bleu Hotel.

The ambassador said, "We appreciate the one-China policy adhered to by the Seychelles' government and people, and we are happy to see that projects aided by China such as the National Assembly building, Palace of Justice, hospital, social housing, have contributed a lot to Seychelles economic and social development. The new SBC House will be in operation soon, and new social housing project has been planned."

She spoke about the meeting of President Xi Jinping with President Wavel Ramkalawan during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing recently.

"They jointly announced the elevation of the China-Seychelles relationship to a strategic partnership. This is an important milestone of our bilateral relations, spearheading a new era of bilateral cooperation and friendship," said Nan.

She said that the two countries will continue to support each other on the international stage and that China will tap the potential of economic and trade interactions, and are ready to import more quality Seychelles products.

"We will further enhance cooperation in fishery, Blue Economy, health, culture, education, people-to-people exchanges and maritime security," added the ambassador.

She emphasised that the "Deepened friendship between our two countries and peoples calls for more active participation of all stakeholders. The Embassy is ready to work with Seychellois friends from all walks of life to implement concrete projects. We encourage and support the Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China, the Chinese community and contractors, business people, Confucious Institute, and China Medical Team to play their important role in this common undertaking."

Nan added that she has full confidence that with concerted efforts the two countries will build a "new era" of China-Seychelles relations and a community with a shared future.

On his part, the Designated Minister, Jean-François Ferrari, stated that China "has been reliable in our pursuit of development and prosperity, this year in particular, has seen significant progress in our relations."

He explained that in the health sector alone, this year the Chinese Navy hospital ship, Peace Ark returned to Seychelles after 14 years while Chinese medical experts have been posted in the country demonstrating China's ongoing support for the well-being of the Seychellois people."

In education, six Seychellois students have gone for further studies in Chinese universities, adding to the 31 Seychellois already studying in the Asian country.

Ferrari said China has also been a partner to Seychelles in maritime security by "offering essential training to members of the Seychelles Defence Forces and preparing to donate a new patrol vessel to strengthen our efforts in protecting our waters."

He concluded by saying, "The strength of a partnership is not defined by size or distance, but by shared goals and the government of Seychelles is deeply committed to further enhancing our long-standing relationship with China."