Seychelles' Vallee de Mai nature reserve receives Tripexpert Experts' Choice Award

(Seychelles News Agency) - For the second consecutive year, the Seychelles' Vallee de Mai nature reserve has received the Tripexpert Experts' Choice Award, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit destination in Seychelles, loved by nature enthusiasts and travellers seeking unique experiences.

The Seychelles Island Foundation (SIF) said in its newsletter, "Our "Garden of Eden," with one of the world's last intact palm forests, transports visitors to prehistoric conditions of the Seychelles islands. The Vallee de Mai is much more than its aesthetic value, for many endemic species, benefit from the ecological processes of this UNESCO World Heritage Site."

The Tripexpert Experts' Choice Award recognises the world's best travel locations and organisations yearly based solely on professional reviews from leading travel publications such as Frommer's, Travel + Leisure, and The New York Times.

The SIF said this accolade reflects the opinions of seasoned travel writers who have experienced and thoroughly evaluated destinations worldwide.

SIF added that apart from the Tripexpert award, Vallee de Mai has consistently been celebrated by visitors themselves, having won the TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award for many consecutive years. This dual recognition from industry experts and the travelling public underscores Vallee de Mai's status as a beloved destination in Seychelles and worldwide.

"The investment into the conservation of our natural heritage, continues to reap benefits, with Vallee de Mai recognised as a shining jewel of Seychelles, attracting thousands of visitors each year, highlighting the need to balance sustainable tourism and preservation of the site," said SIF.