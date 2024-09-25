Law enforcement officers from Seychelles and Indian Ocean countries train for "Conspiracy and Complex Investigations"

The training, led by a team of experienced DEA trainers, covered a wide range of topics. (United States Embassy to Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Law enforcement officers from Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, and the Comoros have been awarded certificates after completing a weeklong training programme on "Conspiracy and Complex Investigations."

According to a press statement from the United States Embassy to Seychelles on Wednesday, the training, held at the Laila Resort in Anse Royale, was conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy.

The training, led by a team of experienced DEA trainers, covered a wide range of topics crucial for combatting organised crime, including money laundering, cryptocurrency, intelligence analysis, and interview techniques.

Speaking at the launch of the training, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Adham Loutfi, emphasised the importance of such initiatives in the global fight against organised crime.

He noted that the training is designed to equip officers with advanced skills and knowledge, essential for identifying, understanding, and dismantling sophisticated criminal networks.

"The fight against organised crime is a global endeavor that requires cooperation, innovation, and unwavering resolve," said Loutfi and added "The DEA trainers bring a wealth of experience and insights that will enhance the participants' abilities to address these complex challenges.

This training on "Conspiracy and Complex Investigations" marks the third DEA-led training session held in Seychelles this year and underscores the strong collaboration between the United States and Seychelles, said the Embassy.

It brought together police officers, customs officials, financial intelligence experts, and anti-corruption investigators from across the region, fostering opportunities for networking and collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

In September last year, law enforcement officers from the same Indian Ocean countries participated in an advanced counter-narcotics training course conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The goal of the training was to address issues such as criminal activities and corruption, by enhancing law enforcement capacity to investigate narcotics trafficking across the region given new development in the way of trafficking and creating new drugs, especially synthetic drugs.