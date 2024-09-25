Seychelles establishes diplomatic ties with Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda and Uzbekistan

Signing of Joint Communiqués on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Seychelles and Suriname. (Foreign Affairs Department)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has established diplomatic ties with three countries in the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly taking place in New York, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Seychelles formalised diplomatic relations with Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, and Uzbekistan as part of its commitment to proactively enhance its bilateral engagement across the globe.

This was done by Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, through the signing of three Joint Communiqués on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations with the three countries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the establishment of diplomatic with the three countries is expected to pave the way for the deepening of bilateral relations and to promote exchanges in various fields of mutual interest.