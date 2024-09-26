Climate change is foremost challenge for humanity, says Seychelles' President

Ramkalwan said that as a small island state, Seychelles understands what it means to be vulnerable. (State House)

Climate change remains the foremost challenge facing humanity, and failure to address its effects will devastate current and future generations, said Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan in his address on Wednesday at the 79th United Nations General Assembly Plenary Session in New York.

Ramkalwan said that as a small island state, Seychelles understands what it means to be vulnerable.

"A vulnerability that cannot be ignored in the future we see for ourselves. We are on the front lines of the climate crisis, which poses irreversible threats to our people, our economy and our way of life. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and the degradation of our oceans are stark reminders of the urgent need for global action on climate change," he added.

"We have all made commitments, pledges and promises to achieve large-scale reductions of emissions to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees (Celsius). To boost adaptation to deal with extreme weather disasters and build resilience to address future impacts. But words are nothing without deeds and we have to act urgently, in unity, to make the necessary transition to a more sustainable future," said the Seychelles' President.

Ramkalwan said that world military expenditure has increased for the 10th consecutive year, reaching 2.5 trillion dollars in 2023 and this makes even the highest estimates of the funds - 100 billion dollars needed for loss and damage - seem modest and insignificant.

"This is a worrying reflection of the world's priorities. It is unfair for SIDS (Small Island Developing States) to suffer the consequences of these choices. We simply do not have the means to cope with the disastrous effects of climate change," he emphasised.

Ramkalawan thanked those who have contributed to the Loss and Damage Fund and said that the pledges made following COP28 should not be mere attempts to pacify those who have been calling for remediation.

"We hope to take it as a token of ongoing commitment and continued action, given the expected rise in costs of dealing with climate change. As the Secretary General said yesterday: "Those who shoulder the blame should foot the bill," he added.

Ramkalawan spoke about the existing conflicts and said, "The world is less secure than even just one year ago. Where we hoped that existing conflicts could be resolved, we find ourselves in a situation more tense and precarious. Flames stoked by competition and distrust threaten to engulf those who have no part in these conflicts - leaving us gripped by a fearful atmosphere of instability, exacerbated by the worry of expanded warfare."

He said that 79 years ago, the permanent members of the Security Council conferred upon themselves the great responsibility of ensuring international peace and security.

"With this great responsibility comes the expectation that gross violations of the UN Charter be dealt with resolutely, and impartially. We place our trust in them to act in the common interest, to prevent conflict and preserve human dignity," he added.

He stressed that widened and prolonged conflict risks affecting smaller states like Seychelles trying not to get caught in the crossfire.

"It is not our intention to lecture the world powers nor attempt to prescribe solutions to complex issues. We simply wish to remind you of your duty and be reassured that geopolitics will not supersede human rights and international law," said the Seychelles' President.

He spoke on the Security Council and said that since its formation in 1946, and said that since its formation in 1946, it has remained largely unchanged.

"Seychelles joins the call for the UN and the Security Council to deliver the reform being appealed for by so many – with the objective not to hinder its work but to bring inclusivity and perspective. It is time to correct one of the many injustices to which Africa has been subjected. Permanent membership of the world's primary peace-keeping institution is a necessity," he stated.

Ramkalawan spoke about ambitious and innovative strategies for securing long-term economic development which he said are futile without finance that is accessible and sustainable.

"The average debt-to-GDP ratio in SIDS exceeds 70 percent. It is crippling and impedes our development by diverting critical resources away from where they are needed most: in infrastructure, education and healthcare. Our vulnerabilities have been expounded, yet our borrowing costs remain high. Instead of concessions, we are penalised for our vulnerability," he added.

He said it is time to move beyond discussion and implement real reforms in the international financial system to address the preclusion of some vulnerable countries, regardless of income status, from opportunities to meet development needs.

Ramkalawan also spoke about the multilateral system saying "It remains our best hope for addressing the challenges we face. As a small state, Seychelles believes in the United Nations, for we fear a reality with no alternative. In a world more interconnected than ever, multilateralism is the network that links our shared values to achieve the vision that we have for our world. One that is defined by our common interests and not by our differences."

He highlighted the BBNJ Agreement adopted in 2023 and Seychelles becoming the fourth and the first in Africa, to ratify it in 2024 and urged other countries to hasten its ratification so as not to delay its entry into force.

Ramkalwan also talked about the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) resolution adopted last month and said it represents a triumph of the multilateral system to consider new approaches to complex and evolving issues.

"Its data and findings deliver the empirical grounding for what we know to be true: that a single-layered approach to development is no longer accurate nor adequate. A better understanding of precisely these multidimensional vulnerabilities will be crucial for the decisions that we take and, more importantly, those taken on our behalf," he added.

Ramkalwan also talked about the Pact for the Future adopted recently, which includes a Declaration on Future Generations.

"For Seychelles, the Declaration on Future Generations should signal our commitment to safeguarding the rights of all people who will be born by the end of this century, most of whom are in developing countries. People who should not be born into hardship. We must envision a world where survival is not a struggle. A world that ensures everyone's right to prosperity," he added.

The Seychelles' President concluded his address by saying, "I firmly believe that these are the foundations on which our cooperation and progress should be built. The things that our people need the most and what should guide us to building a world that is more secure and sustainable. Let us strive to be the architects of a world where no one is left behind."