Seychelles' Assumption Island hotel project awaits green light from Planning Authority 

37 villas will be built close to the white sandy beach of Assomption, where sea turtles come to nest at dusk. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Assumption Hotel development project in Seychelles has been submitted to the Planning Authority, which is the final phase before work begins.

The announcement was made by Glenny Savy, the managing director of the government-owned Islands Development Company (IDC), in a familiarisation visit by Seychellois journalists to the island.

Assumption Island, located some 800 kilometres southwest of the main island of Mahe, is part of the Aldabra group and is managed by the Islands Development Company.

The Qatar-based developer, Assets Development Company, which owns several luxury tourist establishments in the Maldives and elsewhere in the world, plans to build 37 luxury villas and 4 restaurants on the island.

"For the time being, we are awaiting permission from the Planning Authority before going ahead with the project," said Savy.

This tourism project is attracting a great deal of interest from the public, and many precautions are being taken to ensure that all aspects concerning the protection of the island's environment are taken into account.

For the time being, IDC has planted spikes in the ground to mark out future villas. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

"We came to Assumption last week to gain a better understanding of the project to be developed on this island, and if all goes well in the next six to eight weeks we should be in a position to give an answer,' said Cyril Bonnelame, chairman of the board of the Planning Authority.

For the time being, IDC has planted spikes in the ground to demarcate the future villas and huts have also been installed, ready to house the employees of IDC construction, the company that will be carrying out the work.

To begin with, IDC has already extended the airstrip by 800 metres, bringing the total length to 2 kilometres. Ultimately, the Assumption project will serve to develop tourism in the southern islands of the archipelago, in particular the islands of Astove and Consmoledo, as well as the Aldabra Atoll, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), which manages Aldabra, has called for the project to be halted so that more detailed studies can be carried out to ensure that there is no danger to the reserve, home to the world's largest population of giant land tortoises.

Savy explained that he had had a meeting with the board of directors of the SIF, at which further studies were requested, and all their requests were approved.

To begin with, IDC has already extended the runway by 800 metres, bringing the total length to 2 kilometres. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

To carry out such a project, the promoter had to recruit the non-governmental organisation, Island Conservation Seychelles (ICS), to draw up the Class 1 environmental impact plan.

"This is the first time we have done a project like this, but we have qualified scientists who have worked on several islands in the region, and we even had to put in place a biosafety and biodiversity plan,' said Norman Weber, chairman of the board of ICS.

He said that the plan was submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, which accepted it.

According to the environmental impact plan, the villas will be built some 40 metres from the fine sandy beach of Assumption, and Weber said, it is far enough from the shore not to disturb the sea turtles that are present in the lagoon throughout the year to lay their eggs.

Given that Assumption is an island without water or electricity, IDC plans to build all the infrastructure necessary for life on the island to function properly.

Assumption's rocky desert soil, after the island was exploited for its guano reserves. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

IDC, which already has this expertise on the island of Desroches, plans to reproduce the same model, namely the construction of a photovoltaic cell producing between 4 and 5 megawatts. This will supply all the electricity and a small desalination plant, an incinerator and a wastewater treatment centre.

Savy said that IDC will build all the infrastructure to accommodate 300 hotel staff and 100 company employees who will be permanently on the island once the project is completed.

If all goes according to plan, Savy plans to start work at the beginning of December.

"The first phase of the project, which consists of building the infrastructure, is expected to cost between $42 million (SCR562 million) and $45 million (SCR603 million), and a further contract will be awarded to finish the project," he added.

Work is expected to take between 24 and 30 months, with the hotel expected to open between March and April 2026.