Senegal PM vows 'corruption' probe into former government

(FILES) Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko delivers a speech during a conference at the Cheikh Anta Diop university in Dakar, on May 16, 2024. Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko promised on September 26, 2024, investigations into "widespread corruption" under the former government. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)

(AFP) - Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Thursday vowed investigations into what he described as "widespread corruption" under the administration in power before April, accusing it of having manipulated financial figures.

"The policy of unbridled indebtedness (under former president Macky Sall) has led to the use of resources that is not transparent and that is conducive to widespread corruption," he told journalists, denouncing the "embezzlement of public funds en masse".

Sonko and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye swept to power in Senegal in March on a pledge of radical change in the West African nation.

The pair ran on a ticket of social justice, sovereignty and leftist pan-Africanism -- raising hopes in the country battling a high cost of living and widespread unemployment.

After being sworn in in April, Faye requested that Sonko conduct a thorough review of the country's financial situation.

The government shared the conclusions of the stock-take on Thursday.

"We had no idea that things were so catastrophic," Sonko said, accusing the former authorities of having lied and falsified figures, particularly with international partners.

Also speaking at the press conference, Justice Minister Ousmane Diagne said the actions appeared to be "criminal in nature, which the competent judicial authorities will have to determine by means of investigations that they deem appropriate".

© Agence France-Presse