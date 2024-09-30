AU delegation on humanitarian assessment visit in Seychelles concerning heavy rainfall in December 2023

(Seychelles News Agency) - The head of an African Union delegation that was in Seychelles to conduct a humanitarian mission, has commended the island nation for its exemplary disaster preparedness and response efforts, specifically regarding the December 2023 flooding disaster.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Monday, the delegation was led by Mahlaba Ali Mambathe Ambassador of Eswatini, chair of the Bureau of the Permanent Representative Council Sub-Committee on Refugees, Returnees, Internally Displaced Persons, and Migration in Africa.

The AU delegation conducted a humanitarian assessment mission in response to the severe flooding that devastated the North of Mahe, the main island in December 2023.

Heavy rainfall in the first week of December last year caused severe damage to roads, flooding, and landslides resulting in damage to several properties and causing the death of three people.

In support of Seychelles' disaster recovery efforts following the devastating events of December 6 and 7, the African Union (AU) made a donation of $200,000 to the government.

During discussions with the delegation, Seychelles' Minister for Internal Affairs, Errol Fonseka, expressed his sincere appreciation to the AU delegation on behalf of the government and the Seychellois people. He acknowledged the response and critical donations made by the AU to support disaster recovery efforts.

The delegation with the Minister of Internal Affairs and other high officials. (Ministry of Internal Affairs) Photo License: CC-BY

Fonseka introduced key team members who have been leading the response, and the relevant representatives provided a briefing on December 6th and 7th events and outlined the significant impacts on the affected communities.

A highlight of the meeting was a presentation by Jean-Luc Mondon, a consulting geologist with the Department of Risk and Disaster Management (DRMD).

Mondon presented a comprehensive overview of the geological assessments conducted and the ongoing plans to mitigate risks in the high-risk sites identified in the northern region of Mahe. The presentation offered a thorough understanding of the geological threats and the strategies to prevent future disasters.

In his statement, Ambassador Mamba praised the country's multi-sectoral and coordinated response.

"We are here to observe and assess the notable disaster management efforts undertaken by Seychelles. The swift and coordinated actions that assisted the victims, alongside ongoing efforts to assess and mitigate risks, are truly commendable," he said.

On his side, Fonseka highlighted the ongoing challenges Seychelles faces in managing disaster risks and the government's commitment to continuous improvement.

"While we face long-term challenges in addressing natural hazards, we remain dedicated to learning from our experiences and enhancing our preparedness for future disasters," he said.

The AU delegation's visit shows the importance of regional cooperation in disaster response and highlights Seychelles' proactive efforts to strengthen disaster resilience, according to the statement.

The delegation toured affected areas impacted by the heavy rainfall and during the debriefing, Rita Amukhobu, head of the Humanitarian Affairs Division, highlighted the unique challenges Seychelles faces in housing development due to its mountainous terrain, unlike the flat lands of mainland Africa.

She commended the government for its effective mitigation measures, supported by Swiss expertise, noting that many African nations do not face such specific challenges.

Meanwhile, Fonseka elaborated on strategies developed with Swiss and local experts to address boulder-related risks, citing the similarities between the two regions. This collaboration, he said, has greatly enhanced Seychelles' ability to manage these threats.

Amukhobu also stressed the need for greater public awareness, especially among families in disaster-prone areas.

"Residents must be more conscious of the risks when building their homes, as these dangers are life-threatening and preventable," she warned.