Seychelles Meteorological Authority forecasts "normal" upcoming rainy season 

The Seychelles Meteorological Authority (SMA) has announced that it forecasts the upcoming rainy season will be normal this year.

The authority made the statement during the National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF), which gathered stakeholders and policymakers at the Savoy Resort and Spa on Tuesday.

Speaking to the SNA, the chief executive of the Authority, Vincent Amelie, explained that while they were expecting about 300 ml of rain during this period it is important to give all the stakeholders the information needed so that they know how to react during that time.

"Although we expect around 300 ml of rain during that time, we do not know how it will be distributed. It could be spread over or happen in two or three days, which in turn can cause some issues," he said.

The participants at the forum were from various departments and the topics covered included the possible effects of the seasonal climate forecast on other socioeconomic areas, such as food security, health, disaster risk reduction, and water resources.

Following the unprecedented amount of rainfall recorded in December last year, Amelie said, "There were many lessons learned, that we had to share with those attending the meeting. It is very important that we have decision-makers also present at the forum, as the information we are providing will help draft better policies where this issue is concerned."

Seychelles, an archipelago in the Western Indian Ocean, experienced heavy rainfall in December 2023, which caused severe damage to roads, flooding, and landslides, with damage to several properties and three people died.

The meeting on Tuesday is part of SMA's approach of keeping people updated on the expected climate conditions for the upcoming rainy season based on outputs from the numerous model outcomes it uses.

Amelie said, "SMA's models are good and the Authority is able to provide credible weather information."

SMA launched the Seychelles Meteorological Authority Observation Network Evolution (SMA-ONE) in December last year to measure weather changes, and accurately record the amount of rainfall.

According to Amelie "as climate variability and change are a constant threat to our livelihoods in the Islands, thus a constant monitoring and update on weather and climate is essential."

The SMA also presented its plans to launch its WhatsApp group to provide those who subscribe with instant messages from the Authority.

"We have also decided to release weather information when it is available earlier, even if we have it three or four days before so that people are better prepared in such instances," said the chief executive.