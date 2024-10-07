Seychelles' ambassadors meet with President, planning diplomatic strategy for future

(Seychelles News Agency) - All but one of Seychelles' ambassadors met with President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Monday, where they discussed previously completed work and plans for the future.

This is the second meeting with the ambassadors that has been hosted by President Ramkalawan, his first being in 2022.

“We discuss various things, including giving a summary of our work for the past two years, where we talk about our action plans, as well as take direction from the President, in what we have to do over the next two years,” said the dean of ambassadors, Claude Morel, to the press.

The meeting is held every two years, where it kicks off the biennial Ambassadors' Retreat, before they also meet in the Honorary Consuls Conference.

“During the retreat we will be discussing in detail our plans, and what actions each of us will take, to reinforce our work, and bring better benefits to our country,” added Morel.

He explained that they want to show the community what they are doing and how they are advancing diplomacy to help move the country forward.

He also described Seychelles’ diplomacy as being in good health, vibrant and dynamic, where there are not many strong difficulties that need to be addressed, but they need to continue to adjust to development happening all over the world.

According to the Foreign Affairs Department website, there are twelve ambassadors in the Seychelles Foreign Service at the moment. In addition to serving as ambassadors, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, oversee the political and administrative affairs of the Department, respectively.

With more than 25 years of experience, Ambassador Claude Morel is currently the most senior ambassador.