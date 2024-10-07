Seychelles and UK to sign agreement for economic security, says UK Minister for Africa

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles and the United Kingdom will continue to work together to strengthen economic growth, the fight against corruption and also combat climate change.

The UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, made the statement after meeting with the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House on Monday.

Collins, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords, is visiting the island state until October 9 to improve bilateral relations between the two nations, focusing on key areas such as economic security, financing for hospitals and other infrastructure projects with UK Export Finance and the signing of a partnership in health and education between the University of Oxford and the University of Seychelles.

“We are going to be signing a new partnership for economic security,” said Collins, speaking about an agreement to tackle illicit financing, aimed at promoting greater transparency in Seychelles.

He said that “It is a partnership that is going to deliver greater controls, greater security, greater understanding.”

Left to right: British High Commissioner to Seychelles, Jeff Glekin, Lord Collins of Highbury, President Wavel Ramkalawan and Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

During his visit in Seychelles, Collins will give the opening remarks at the African Beneficial Ownership Transparency Network's first in-person meeting, which is being held in Seychelles and is organised by the African Development Bank and the UK. The network works with African members to combat corruption and illicit finance by improving corporate ownership disclosure.

Being the first UK minister to visit Seychelles since 2013, he will also be having meetings with civil society organisations that collaborate with the British High Commission.

He is also going to announce a health research partnership between Oxford University and the University of Seychelles.

The primary objectives of this partnership are to improve research capabilities and establish learning opportunities for Seychelles' government ministries, departments, and agencies.

“I am delighted to be visiting Seychelles as the first UK Minister in over a decade to do so. Together, our collaboration helps protect our natural environment, tackles climate change and illicit finance, encourages economic growth and boosts prosperity for both our countries,” Collins said.

Amended at 20:28.