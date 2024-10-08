Arrival of SH Diana in Seychelles marks beginning of 2024-2025 cruise ship season

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ cruise ship season for 2024-2025 began on Monday with the arrival of SH Diana of the Swan Hellenic fleet in Port Victoria.

Thirty-eight confirmed port calls are expected for the season.

The director general for Destination Planning and Development in the Department of Tourism, Paul Lebon, officially declared the season open during a ceremony aboard the SH Diana where he described the efforts being done by the Department to promote sustainability within cruise tourism.

“There are various studies that we’ve been involved in as far as the tourism department is concerned, in regard to how we can push cruise tourism in a sustainable manner going forward. We’re working with various entities, such as the UN and other agencies, to find out how we can maximise and really tap into cruise tourism.”

He added that “Some of our efforts include the Sustainable Seychelles Label, that we launched some months back, and I would like to take this moment to invite all of you cruise ship partners...to come onboard this journey with us.”

Lebon further explained that through the Sustainable Seychelles Label, the Tourism department will be implementing a series of pledges that will promote sustainability and will be starting off with certain pledges, the first being tree planting.

“It’s not necessarily a specific type of tree, it will involve various types of vegetation that are common along the coast to stop degradation. Now we are opening the invitation to take part in it, including our cruise ship partners and clients,” said Lebon.

Describing this cruise ship season as an opportunity to develop the economy further, the chief executive officer of the Seychelles Port Authority (SPA), Sony Payet, said that “As we set sail into this new season, we are not just opening our doors to the majestic vessels that grace our shores; we are also unlocking opportunities that have the potential to transform our economy and elevate our tourism industry to new heights. This season is not merely a series of arrivals, it is a beacon of hope and promise for our communities, our businesses, and our future.”

Payet mentioned that during this cruise ship season, which is expected to last until the third week of May, Port Victoria will welcome 38 confirmed port calls from cruise liners that will vary in size. Twenty-five of these will be handled by port agents from Mahe Shipping and 13 will be handled by Hunt Deltel.

“Historically, cruise tourism has generated significant revenue. and this year we expect even greater outcomes,” said Payet.

Following the ceremony, the guests were able to explore the SH Diana, and the various amenities it offers, such as the restaurants, gym, spa, library and even a laboratory for visiting scientists to work in.

The SH Diana is a vessel of the British cruise line fleet named Swan Hellenic that travels from both ends of the Earth’s poles, where there can be very low temperatures, therefore, the majority of its amenities are inside the ship. Its different installations are meant to keep the ship sustainable such as refillable bottles and stations for guests to access water.