Seychelles' bodybuilders claim pro-cards at UIBFF Africa Cup

(Seychelles News Agency) - Wallace Dorasamy’s and Rodney Henriette’s year continues to improve as both bodybuilders claimed their pro-cards at the United Intercontinental Bodybuilding Fitness Federation (UIBFF) Africa Cup in Bedford, South Africa, this month.

Dorasamy was placed first in Classic Bodybuilding and second in open bodybuilding under 80kg, which allowed him to be awarded a pro-card. The pro-card win meant he qualified for the Pro Show at the same competition, in which he claimed second place.

He also finished first overall in Classic Bodybuilding.

Dorasamy said, “It is a great honour to win a pro-card with any federation as it helps me a lot with my development.”

He added that having a pro card with UIBFF does not limit him to only competing for them, as he still wants to claim his International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) pro card.

Dorasamy is in Sheffield in the UK for the British Championship, which is a pro qualifier for IFBB and later he will travel to Bucharest in Romania for another competition.

Dorasamy is also the reigning bodybuilder of the year in Seychelles and in 2023 he won gold at the National Physique Committee (NPC) Worldwide African Pro Qualifier held in Cape Town.

He also won a gold medal in the open bodybuilding middleweight class at the Ryan Terry British Championships in Manchester, UK, held from October 14 to 15, 2023.

Wallace Dorasamy and Rodney Henriette at the UIBFF Africa Cup with winning medals. Henriette claimed three gold medals. Photo License: All Rights Reserved

For Henriette, he claimed three gold medals; first in the master over 50 years old category, while he also claimed gold in bodybuilding under 80kg and overall bodybuilding.

Henriette is having a good year and was a medallist in the Gym Angel Classic, in South Africa, in August, in which he won one gold medal and one silver medal. His medal came in the master over 50 categories where he claimed the silver medal in the under 80kg.

The result also means that Henriette gets his pro-card, making him the third UIBFF pro from Seychelles, after Dorasamy, and Ahmad Moncherry, who won his pro-card in August.

Seychelles was also represented at the competition by Jeolen Valentin, who was fourth overall in the bodybuilding under 90kg category.

Valentin qualified for the Africa Cup and won a bronze medal in the under 90kg category before winning bronze in the master over 50 years group, at the Gym Angel Classic.