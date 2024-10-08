Suspected drug trafficking: 3 Seychellois crew on high-speed craft intercepted at sea

(Seychelles News Agency) - Three Seychellois crew members of a high-speed leisure boat have been intercepted by the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), in collaboration with the Seychelles Police and partner agencies, suspected of transporting narcotics in Seychelles' waters.

The joint operation on Monday involved the Seychelles Coast Guard and the Seychelles Air Force, when a maritime patrol aircraft identified the suspected vessel during a surveillance mission, according to a joint statement from the SDF and its partners.

“Patrol Ship Topaz was dispatched to intercept the high-speed craft…Crew members were observed discarding items into the water before complying with orders to stop. The discarded items, believed to be narcotics, were recovered,” said the statement.

The boat was taken back to port and the evidence was handed over to the police for further investigation.