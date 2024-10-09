Seychelles Coast Guard to have new jetty to allow for arrival of 2 patrol vessels

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Coastguard (SCG) will start the construction of a SCR 52.9 million ($3.8 million) jetty in anticipation of the arrival of two new patrol vessels.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, revealed the plans during an interview with the press following the signing of an agreement to begin the construction work.

"With the bigger vessels we will have in our fleet, it will make more sense to have a new and improved jetty," he said.

The agreement was signed at the SCG base at Ile du Port on Tuesday.

Vijay Construction is responsible for the construction work, whereas Charles Pool and D'Offay Associates are the consultants.

"They are not only the architects on the project but will be also working with Vijay Construction to ensure that everything is up to the required standards," explained Rosette.

The new SCG jetty will be located at the same place as its current one, which has been in operation since SCG moved to Ile du Port from Bois de Rose on the main island of Mahe.

Rosette explained that it was "essential to build a better jetty as you can see the one we have now is a floating one and it is no longer appropriate for the fleet that we have today."

The new hard jetty will be 152 metres long, which Rosette said would make it easier to carry out repair works on it once completed.

He also said it would allow the SCG to carry out tasks of lifting heavy loads, which in turn require the use of cranes.

"The vessels will also be much safer when moored here than what it was with the floating jetty," he added.

Rosette also said that the floating jetty may still be used for the smaller vessels once the construction work is complete.

Work on the new jetty begins in three weeks' time and is expected to be completed in ten months.