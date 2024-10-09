Seychelles’ Biennial Honorary Consuls Conference 2024 starts

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Biennial Honorary Consuls Conference opened on Wednesday in the presence of Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan, where discussions will focus on policies adopted by Seychelles recently, and diplomatic officials will update the consuls on other matters involving the island nation.

A total of 60 out of 85 honorary consuls the country has abroad are present at the meeting, which is being held under the theme “The Honorary Consuls: Our Partners in Advancing the Sustainable Development Agenda of Seychelles,” at the Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa, on October 9 and 10.

President Ramkalawan and dignitaries at the opening of the conference (State House) Photo license CC-BY

“This time, the main topic of discussion is maritime security, where they will be going on site visits and will see presentations on challenges the country is facing in regard to illegal fishing and resurgence of piracy,” explained the principal secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock-Tave.

She added that during the conference, discussions will also be about the new diaspora policy, tourism, and show them investment opportunities in Seychelles.

The honorary consuls will also be able to visit their adopted districts, where they will hold discussions with their respective members of the National Assembly and district administrators.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, who launched the conference, spoke of the challenges that Seychelles has faced over the past two years, which includes global and regional issues, such as the geopolitical tensions, piracy, human and drug trafficking, among others.

“Despite these challenges, we have maintained our independence and sovereignty as a small nation,” said Radegonde in his address, adding; “Our diplomacy remains firm, neutral, and assertive, allowing us to engage freely on the world stage while upholding our principles.”

Diplomats meet at the start of the Honorary Consuls Conference (State House) Photo license CC-BY

He also spoke of the need for continued joint efforts in tackling the many priorities of Seychelles as chair of the Indian Ocean Commission (COI), such as protection of the environment, promoting the Blue Economy, strengthening security and fostering economic integration among member states.

“I want to remind you of the immense responsibility we carry as we move forward… Each of you plays an essential role in advancing Seychelles’ vision for a sustainable and prosperous future,” he said.

During the opening ceremony of the conference, there were also five awards presented to long serving honorary consuls by President Ramkalawan.

Maxim Behar, honorary consul general of Seychelles in Bulgaria, receiving his award from President Wavel Ramkalawan (Maxim Behar) Photo license: CC-BY

They were Maxim Behar, honorary consul general in Bulgaria, Nikolaus Fuchs, honorary consul general in Berlin, Germany, Joselito Campos, honorary consul general in the Philippines, Loucas Elinnas, honorary consul in Greece, and Maximilian Hunzinger, honorary consul general in Frankfurt, Germany.