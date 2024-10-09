Hezbollah, Israeli forces clash ahead of expected Biden-Netanyahu talks

Birds fly away as a smoke cloud erupts following an Israeli air strike on a village near Lebanon's southern city of Tyre on October 9, 2024. Israel expanded operations in Lebanon nearly a year after Hezbollah began exchanging fire in support of its ally, Hamas, following the Palestinian group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP)

(AFP) - Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces exchanged fire along the Lebanon-Israel border on Wednesday, ahead of expected talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

Hezbollah said its fighters were locked in clashes with Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, using rocket-propelled weapons to repel Israeli attempts to breach the border.

Israel said its air defences intercepted two projectiles fired towards Caesarea and reported the destruction of more than "100 Hezbollah terror targets" in the past 24 hours.

As fighting raged, with Netanyahu warning Lebanon could face "a long war... like we see in Gaza", Biden sought to prevent further escalation, particularly involving Iran.

Biden is set to speak to Netanyahu for the first time in seven weeks later Wednesday, with the Israeli offensive in Lebanon, as well as its response to last week's missile attack by Iran on the agenda, US media reports said.

Biden has cautioned Israel against attempting to target Iran's nuclear programme, which would risk major retaliation, and is reported to be against a strike on the country's oil installations, which would send global crude prices spiking.

A new book by veteran US journalist Bob Woodward details growing tensions between Biden and Netanyahu, with Biden telling the Israeli leader in July that "the perception of Israel around the world increasingly is that you're a rogue state, a rogue actor", the New York Times reported.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned of the "incredibly dangerous" situation in the Middle East as he began a trip to the region on Wednesday to visit Western allies Bahrain and Jordan to discuss a region-wide ceasefire.

- 'Like Gaza' -

Israel has intensified air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon since September 23, leaving more than 1,190 people dead and forcing more than a million to flee, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Its ground forces crossed into Lebanon on September 30 in response to Hezbollah rocket and artillery attacks over the past year that have forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes in border areas.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said Hezbollah had fired 180 projectiles at Israel, mainly around Haifa.

"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video address on Tuesday.

"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."

Israel invaded Gaza after last year's October 7 attack by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures, which include hostages killed in captivity.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has left at least 42,010 people dead, according to a new toll published by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Wednesday.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, posted on X Wednesday that there was "no end to hell" in northern Gaza.

He criticised Israeli evacuation orders ahead of pending military operations, saying: "Many are refusing because they know too well that no place anywhere in Gaza is safe."

Israeli police said on Wednesday that at least six people were wounded, some seriously, in a stabbing in four locations of Hadera city, describing it as a "terrorist attack".

- Evacuation warning -

During their talks later, Biden is expected to press Netanyahu for details about how Israel intends to retaliate to Iran's decision to launch around 200 missiles at Israel last week.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had been due to visit Washington on Wednesday but the visit was postponed at the last-minute.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had demanded the cabinet decide on the action to be taken before Gallant's departure.

The Israeli army also said on Tuesday it was broadening its offensive in Lebanon.

On its Telegram channel, the military said its 146th Division began "limited, localised, targeted operational activities" against Hezbollah in Lebanon's southwest.

A day earlier, it had warned people to stay away from the southern part of Lebanon's Mediterranean coast, with a spokesman saying Israel would "soon operate in the maritime area against Hezbollah's terrorist activities" south of the Awali river.

In Sidon, fishermen stayed ashore and the seafood market was unusually quiet.

"If we don't go out to sea, we won't be able to feed ourselves," said one of them, Issam Haboush.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah have vowed to keep up their attacks on Israel, with Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem on Tuesday saying the group would make it impossible for Israelis to return to the north of the country.

In Beirut, many people are sleeping out in the streets after Israeli air strikes and dozens of displaced families could be seen on Beirut's seafront.

Ahmad, a 77-year-old Beirut resident who did not want to give his second name for fear of reprisals, said he had a message for Hezbollah.

"If you can’t continue to fight, announce you are withdrawing and that you have lost. There is no shame in losing," he said.

But Raed Ayyash, a displaced man from the south of the country, said he hoped Hezbollah would keep fighting.

"We hope for victory and we will never give up," he said.

© Agence France-Presse