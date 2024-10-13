Kokosye: Collin Constance shares ingredients of Seychelles’ La Digue Islands cultural offers

(Seychelles News Agency) - During the Lospitalite Lafyerte Sesel (Hospitality Pride of Seychelles) Service Excellence Awards 2024 at the end of September, individuals and organisations were crowned for their excellence in the tourism industry.

Seychelles has been trying to diversify its tourism products and cultural tourism is one of the main areas that has been promoted.

One person who has excelled in this area is Collin Constance, the founder and creative director of Kokosye, which provides visitors to the island of La Digue with unique and traditional cultural experiences.

At the 3rd edition of the Lospitalite Lafyerte Sesel Awards, Constance won the Minister’s Award, presented by President Wavel Ramkalawan.

SNA caught up with the entrepreneur to learn more about his business and how he is developing it.

SNA: What is Kokosye? What do you offer?

CC: Kokosye was set up in 2022, but we started with our activities mid last year. I often refer to Kokosye as a collection of stories from the island of La Digue, crafted into pieces of locally made products and immersive cultural experiences. Through Kokosye, we offer workshops like Creole cooking classes and coconut leaf weaving classes, giving visitors and locals as well a chance to engage directly with the island’s traditions, while learning about its background and history. We also host cultural events like 'Merkredi Moutya'[Wednesday Moutya dancing] and ‘Local Tea & Cake Tasting’, celebrating the rich heritage of La Digue.

In addition, we support events like the Creole Rendezvous, organized by the Department of Tourism, where we do traditional wear photoshoots. Beyond events, we assist small local businesses with branding and development services, often helping them incorporate cultural elements into their offerings, which we proudly promote through our platform.

SNA: Do you see much interest in the services you offer?

CC: I see a lot of interest in what we offer because, in a place where most businesses focus on the same types of activities, it's refreshing for tourists to have options that are more immersive and offer a true learning experience. There's also a strong interest from locals who want to participate and take pride in our Creole culture, learning things they didn’t know about their own heritage. It’s wonderful to see both tourists and locals engaging with these experiences in such a meaningful way.

(Collin Constance) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

SNA: Have you always been offering your services online? How has this benefitted you?

CC: I consider myself a digital nomad, able to travel or stay at home while working from my laptop anywhere I go. I wanted to create a business that promotes and facilitates cultural activities on my island, even if I'm not physically there, which is why I do so much online. So, most of the bookings for these experiences and promotion of events and these activities are made online. We actively engage in educating people about the importance of preserving cultural traditions, fostering a deeper appreciation for our local heritage.

By harnessing the power of technology, we document and share this culture through videos, photos, and sharing it via social media, as well as our website, www.kokosye.com. Using these digital tools, we ensure that our cultural heritage is not only preserved but made more accessible to a wider audience.

SNA: You recently won the Minister’s Award during the 'Lospitalite Lafyerte Sesel’ Service Excellence Awards, were you expecting this?

CC: I was recently honoured with this special and newly introduced category that recognises an individual or a business that has made an innovative and impactful contribution to the tourism industry. I received the award for my work focusing on Creole culture, my use of technology and online platforms, and my active efforts to create positive change in my community on La Digue.

It came as a surprise since I thought I was attending simply as a thank-you for supporting the tourism department and helping elevate the island’s cultural offerings. I’m deeply grateful for the recognition, as it shows that my efforts are valued, and I dedicate this award to all my partners and cultural practitioners in the community who have helped me move this project forward.

(Collin Constance) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

SNA: In what way will this award help Kokosye?

CC: The award has definitely helped by giving me more exposure and added credibility. At the event, there were managers and representatives from various tourism establishments, including small and large hotels, destination management companies, and others. Since then, some have reached out to discuss potential collaborations, which has opened up exciting new opportunities for Kokosye.

SNA: What does the future look like for Kokosye? What direction do you intend to take this business?

CC: I’m currently working on adding a few more cultural experiences to what we offer. People have been asking if I plan to expand to Mahé and Praslin, but for now, I want to keep Kokosye as a La Digue heritage brand. My focus is on growing it from here while maintaining the high level of quality in both service and offerings. I also have some exciting projects that I’m working on that will come later on this year or beginning of next year.

(Collin Constance) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

SNA: What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs?

CC: My advice to other entrepreneurs is to stop doubting yourself and take the leap. Dive in headfirst—you’ll learn and adapt along the way. If it works, fantastic. If not, find new ways to make it work. When you're passionate about something, pursue it and the rest will fall into place as you go.