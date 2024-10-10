Seychelles preparing changes to law to accede to Budapest Convention on Cybercrime

Seychelles will be making changes to the Computer Related Crimes Act ( Pix4free.org ) Photo license CC BY-SA 3.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ Cabinet of Ministers has approved the necessary steps for Seychelles to accede to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

This decision was made at the recent meeting of the Cabinet, where it will see amendments made to the Computer Related Crimes Act (CRCA), to refine definitions, enhance procedural laws and expand international cooperation.

“The Budapest Convention is considered as the most modern convention that helps all countries to fight against Cybercrime,” said Vice President, Ahmed Afif, during the Cabinet press briefing on Thursday.

“By being part of the Budapest Convention, it will give us access to higher levels of international cooperation, which will put us as a country on par, in line with international standards,” added Afif.

The Budapest Convention is the first international treaty seeking to address Internet and computer crime (cybercrime), harmonising national laws, improving investigative techniques, and increasing cooperation among nations.

It was drawn up by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, with the active participation of the Council of Europe's observer states Canada, Japan, the Philippines, South Africa and the United States.

The Convention is the first international treaty on crimes committed via the Internet and other computer networks, dealing particularly with infringements of copyright, computer-related fraud, child pornography, hate crimes, and violations of network security.

It also contains a series of powers and procedures such as the search of computer networks and lawful interception.

Cybercrime encompasses a wide range of criminal activities that are carried out using digital devices and/or networks.

These crimes involve the use of technology to commit fraud, identity theft, data breaches, computer viruses, scams, and expanded upon in other malicious acts.

Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in computer systems and networks to gain unauthorised access, steal sensitive information, disrupt services, and cause financial or reputational harm to individuals, organizations, and governments.

“We are conscious that that is a real threat and we want to ensure that we are giving the necessary training to all our staff working in these areas, and we are also encouraging the private sector to do so as well,” added Afif.