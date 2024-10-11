Lakwizin Kreol: Seychelles' 39th edition of Creole Festival kicks off with exhibition

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' 39th edition of the Creole Festival, under the theme 'Lakwizin Kreol' (Creole Cuisine), opened with an exhibition at Kenwyn House on Thursday evening.

Every Seychellois citizen has the moral obligation and responsibility of safeguarding their Creole heritage, the secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), David Andre, said at the opening ceremony, attended by Vice President Ahmed Afif.

“Today more than ever in this world of globalisation and turmoil, we must all join together and lend a helping hand in protecting and preserving so that we don’t lose what is precious to us - our culture which is our soul as a people,” he said.

The month-long "Festival Kreol" is an annual celebration of the various aspects of the country's culture.

For the second year running, the festival was officially launched with an exhibition - this year it is entitled ‘Kwen Tapi’ or patchwork.

In Seychellois Creole tradition, people would use pieces of remaining fabric to make bedsheets, towels and door mats among others.

For its part, the Kwen Tapi exhibition is one showcasing the work of both seasoned artists like Leon Radegonde alongside that of students at the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD).

“We feel that visual artists are in a good position to highlight certain aspects of the Creole culture,” permanent secretary for Culture, Cecile Kalebi, explained to the press in an interview.

The exhibition’s curator - who also has two pieces on show - Emmanuel D’Offay, said in his foreword that the exhibition “is a reflection of the Creole Society, where people of different races and cultures are living together harmoniously.”

Although the festival organisers are promising a packed programme for this edition, they also explained that the celebrations will be on a lower scale.

Traditional dance features in the Creole Festival (File photo: Seychelles Nation)

“This year all the popular activities of the Creole Festival will take place, although we are doing it on a smaller scale in preparation for the celebration of the 40th edition next year,” Kalebi said.

Kwen Tapi is open to the public at Kenwyn House until November 5.