Creole Festival: Still life exhibition on Seychellois culture by Alexandra Azais opens

(Seychelles News Agency) - Art lovers in Seychelles were treated to the "Kouler Kreolitid" (Colours of Creole culture) exhibition at L’Alliance Francaise, in time for the 39th edition of the Creole Festival, currently taking place.

The artist, Ambassador Francesca Alexandra Azais Tatistscheff of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, who is a dean of the diplomatic corps, is one of the most respected artists in Seychelles and has lived in the islands since 1999.

The Italian-born artist, for her sixth exhibition, worked on still life painting depicting the various aspects of Seychellois culture.

The paintings on display show everything from fishermen coming in from sea with their daily catch to a scene of a group of people dancing Moutya on a beach.

Speaking to the press at the opening of the exhibition on October 12, Azais told the press that it has taken her six months to prepare the works on display.

The artist, Ambassador Francesca Alexandra Azais Tatistscheff of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

She said that she tried to show positive emotions in her work and that there are no sad paintings.

“Up to now we have seen many paintings of the landscape, and I myself have painted sunsets, we are always showing palm trees, the spectacular rocks and fishermen, although no-one has tackled the still life surrounding us,” she explained the theme for her exhibition.

“As I am someone who is always forward thinking, and who loves to inspire people instead of copying them, and I saw that no-one has tackled the subject of still life, this is why I have decided to address the topic in my exhibition,” she added.

Kouler Kreolitid is a collection of 24 oil paintings on canvas, which Azais said she hoped would inspire the thinking about this aspect of Seychellois culture.

The paintings depict the various aspects of Seychellois culture. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

“They are very good at what they do, I have seen their work, and I have had the chance to talk to them, but they have to develop their creativity and try to move away from standard subjects like landscapes,” she said.

Azais is also known for her paintings of the small island state’s previous and current presidents as well as former British governors and figures of French colonialists hanging in State House.

Her artworks can also be found today in the Vatican as well as in the White House in Washington.

When asked if she would be working on another exhibition in the coming future, she said that “I don’t know, as we as artists only produce work when we are inspired to do so.”

Kouler Kreolitid is open to the public from October 13 - November 9.