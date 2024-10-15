US Secret Service trains Seychelles' Judiciary on digital technology in case evidence 

To equip judges and legal professionals of Seychelles' judiciary with the skills to handle the rapid advancement of digital technology, a two-day intensive training was organised recently by the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) and conducted by experts from the United States Secret Service.

In a press release on Monday, the judiciary said that during the training, judges and legal experts were introduced to critical topics such as traditional laws and evolving technology, privacy versus security, and authentication of digital evidence.

The training was led by a team of specialists, including Special Agent Chris McCauley, Judge James Hudson, Deputy Criminal Chief for National Security and Cybercrime at the U.S Department of Justice Ryan Locker, and Network Intrusion Forensic Analysts Jared Lobato and Mike Alvarez.

Participants were trained on how to verify the authenticity of digital evidence, from Facebook messages to altered images, a key issue in ensuring that only legitimate evidence is admitted in court.

The session also addressed how courts can handle emerging threats like AI-altered images and videos, commonly referred to as the "liar's dividend," which can cast doubt on the authenticity of digital evidence.

On the second day, the focus shifted to more technical aspects, such as mobile device forensics, cryptocurrency investigations, and cross-border challenges in handling digital evidence.

Judges learned about the complexities of extracting data from mobile devices and ensuring the integrity of digital evidence in legal proceedings.

Participants were able to interact with the experts and discuss real-life situations where judges were faced with certain digital evidence in court, the admissibility of said evidence, and how these can make or break a case.

The training also emphasised the importance of understanding digital networks, privacy concerns, and the intricacies of submitting digital evidence in courtrooms, especially in the context of transnational cases.

With the world becoming increasingly digital, Seychelles' Judiciary said it is committed to ensuring that judges are well-prepared to handle cases involving digital evidence. The training is part of a broader effort to continuously upgrade the skills of the judiciary, ensuring that justice keeps pace with technological advancements.

This initiative not only enhances the legal system's capacity to address current challenges but also strengthens the judiciary's commitment to transparency, security, and fairness in the age of digital transformation, said the statement.