Chinese Navy Ship Xu Chang visits Seychelles' Port Victoria for R&R

(Seychelles News Agency) - A Chinese Navy Ship, Xu Chang, is currently berthed in Port Victoria on a three-day visit for some much-needed rest and recuperation before proceeding on its way to China.

This is the first time that Xu Chang, a ship of 130 metres in length with a width of about 16 metres, visits Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. It has a crew of 150 members.

As a gesture of the friendship and diplomatic ties between Seychelles and China, several people gathered at the port to welcome the ship.

The group included the Chinese community, comprising of Chinese nationals living in the country as well as Seychellois who have ancestors from China. There were also students from the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) and the Seychelles Maritime Academy (SMA) and other groups and associations.

After a warm welcome, visitors toured the ship and learned more about the different equipment they use.

Several high level government officials were present, namely, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Errol Fonseka, who welcomed the ship and its occupants to Seychelles and praised them for their apparent professionalism.

The Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert, said he was impressed with the technology aboard the ship as well as the professionalism of the crew. He said that these exchanges are a clear sign of friendship between the two countries.

Seychelles' Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, said the visit "represents the military cooperation between China and Seychelles. This ship is part of a task force that was patrolling in the Red Sea, and now they are on their way home. This is not only a chance for them to rest but also an opportunity to establish cooperation between them and SDF (Seychelles Defence Forces)."

SNA spoke to several people who visited the ship, including a student from the Maritime Training Academy, Jean-Yves Joubert. He said he found this visit an opportune moment as a young person involved in the maritime sector to tour a foreign navy ship.

"Even if we were not able to visit the whole ship due to security reasons, I found the visit very interesting," he added.

A group of teachers from the Seychelles Association of Retired Educational Professionals (SAREP) also visited the ship and its vice chairperson, Merida Delcy, said, "The visit was interesting, and even though the weather is very hot today, our members were able to enjoy the visit. The crew aboard were very welcoming, with great hospitality. It was a good experience."