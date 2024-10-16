First images unveiled of the new resort being developed on Assumption in the Aldabra group of islands in Seychelles

The new resort planned for Assumption in the Aldabra group of islands in Seychelles. (PC Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The new resort in the remote yet pristine Aldabra Group is due to open by 2027. The islands are home to the Aldabra giant tortoises as well as rare marine and bird life such as the Aldabra rail.

The first images have been unveiled of the breathtaking, new resort planned for Assumption in the Aldabra group of islands in Seychelles. The resort is expected to include up to 40 beautifully designed, sustainable villas, a wellness spa and gym, and multiple dining choices. Remarkable experiences for guests will include dramatic diving and snorkelling tours as well as atoll sunset trips.

The operator of the resort on Assumption will be announced in 2025, with the resort itself expected to

open in 2027.

The resort is expected to include up to 40 beautifully designed, sustainable villas. (PC Agency) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

The stunning and remote Aldabra group of islands is highlighted in a new website which showcases the spectacular beauty, and unique wild and marine life, that define this tiny region of the Seychelles.

A barely discovered and unexplored wilderness, the area is teeming with colorful coral and marine life,

birdlife, giant tortoises, dolphins, whale sharks and sea turtles. This distinctive and untamed marine and

wildlife will be among the reasons guests choose to visit once the new resort is open.

The four islands that form the Aldabra group are Aldabra, Assumption, Astove and Cosmoledo, which

can be reached via the small Aldabra Islands airport located on Assumption itself.

At the heart of the Aldabra archipelago is the Aldabra coral atoll, one of the world’s largest and

reported to have been first discovered in 916AD. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the

Indian Ocean, over 1000km southwest of the main Seychelles island of Mahe.

Assumption forms part of the Aldabra group. (PC Agency) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

The remote nature of the islands, their rougher terrain, and scarcity of fresh water have meant few

large settlements have emerged over the years. As a result, the islands have seen the rise of huge

numbers of giant tortoises, reportedly over 200,000, and pristine marine life featuring many

endangered and unique species.

Unique or rare species in the region include the Aldabra giant tortoise; dugong; coconut crab;

red-footed booby; fregate bird; Aldabra banded snail; crab plover; Aldabra drongo; Aldabra rail;

green turtle and blacktip reef shark.

Abid Butt, CEO of Assets Group, the developer overseeing the new resort, said: “The Aldabra group of

islands offer the most beautiful beaches, incredible wildlife and some of the best diving in the world. It

is a perfect and pristine destination to create one of the fi nest and unique resorts, while we focus on

protecting and preserving the marine life and wider eco-system.”

Sir David Attenborough, in his BBC TV series Life on Earth, described Aldabra atoll as “one of the

world’s greatest surviving natural treasures.”