Castles of bygone era: Exhibition on Czech national heritage opens in Seychelles 

The exhibition on chateaux and castles was prepared by the National Museum of the Czech Republic. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - An exhibition featuring pictures and information about a number of castles from the Czech Republic organised by the office of the Czech Ambassador to Seychelles and the Honorary Consul and the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), was launched on Wednesday.

Speaking to SNA, the Czech Ambassador to Seychelles, Miroslav Kosek, said, "We are displaying a small sample of the Czech national heritage. They are pictures of the chateaux and castles that are interesting. This exhibition is to show the beauty of the country. It was prepared by the National Museum of the Czech Republic. They are interested in developing a closer relationship with the Museum of Seychelles."

Kosek added that the exhibition is being done to commemorate the Czech National Day on October 28. The exhibition will remain open to the public until October 25.

The permanent secretary for Culture, Cecile Kalebi, explained that "It is an exchange, they have taken the first step with this exhibition about their castles. Many of them are World Heritage sites; for us, this is an opportune moment to learn how they preserve their monuments.

Among the visitors to the exhibition was Madeleine Maier who said, "It was amazing to see all those pictures of castles and to get the pictures as well. It is very interesting."

A Czech national, Marcela Tvrdikova, said, "I was born in the Czech Republic, I am happy that we have an event here to show European culture."

Apart from the exhibition of the castles, there was also a performance from the Epoque Quartet, a Czech musical ensemble. They also played a concert on Tuesday night at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles (ICCS).

According to ambassador Kosek, the concert coincided with the Seychelles-EU Political Dialogue taking place in the island nation.

The group has been performing in many countries across Europe, Africa, Latin America, the United States, and Asia. Its next performance will be in Bangkok, Thailand.