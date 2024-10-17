Seychelles' stunning beauty and tourism offerings showcased at 61st TTG Travel Experience

The stunning beauty and diverse tourism offerings of Seychelles were showcased at the 61st edition of TTG Travel Experience in Italy, Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The TTG Travel Experience, a prestigious event in the Italian travel industry calendar, was held from October 9 to 11 in Rimini. The annual event brings together industry leaders, travel professionals, and international exhibitors, providing a unique platform for promoting destinations to the Italian and broader European markets.

At this year's event, the stand design reflected the essence of Seychelles, inviting visitors to explore the country's unique combination of natural splendour, cultural richness, and sustainability. From the postcard-perfect beaches and world-class luxury resorts to the growing focus on eco-tourism and cultural experiences, the stand was designed to represent Seychelles' holistic approach to tourism.

The director general for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, Bernadette Willemin, said that their participation reaffirms Seychelles' strong ties with the Italian market and its position as a top choice for Italian travellers looking for an exotic yet sustainable travel experience.

"Our presence at TTG is vital in reinforcing Seychelles as a top travel destination. The enthusiasm and collaboration from our trade partners inspire confidence in the future of Seychelles tourism. Together, we are not only promoting our beautiful islands but also building lasting relationships that will drive growth and innovation in our market," she added.

Attendees had the chance to explore the unique selling points that make Seychelles an irresistible destination, whether for relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion.

The island nation's dedication to sustainable tourism and its rich cultural initiatives were key highlights, showing that as a destination, Seychelles offers not only natural beauty but also meaningful, eco-friendly experiences intertwined with its vibrant heritage.

The 2024 edition of TTG Travel Experience saw a 9 percent increase in participation overall in attendance and a 15 percent boost in international attendees compared to 2023.

As Italy's premier business event for the tourism industry, it brought together 2,700 exhibitor brands, 1,000 buyers from around the world, 55 start-ups, and 683 journalists from both Italy and abroad in Rimini.

Throughout the event, the Seychelles' delegation met with various travel partners to strengthen existing relationships and forge new partnerships. These interactions included productive discussions with major Italian tour operators, airlines, and travel agencies, alongside many trade press interviews.

Part of the Seychelles' delegation was the STORY Seychelles resort and the 7°South destination management company.

"TTG is the place to target the Italian market, which is one of the most important markets for us in the Seychelles. We've seen good numbers and growth from the Italian market over the last two years, and we're hoping to continue to grow as we attend events such as this one in Rimini. We come in contact with tour operators, partners, and potential new partners, and we try to bring new business to Seychelles," said Nives Deininger from STORY Seychelles.

Anna Butler Payette, managing director of 7°South said, "I have seen steady growth from Italy, and for my company, I think it is very important that we attend TTG. I have met a lot of valuable buyers, and I believe that Italy is going to deliver results, though a direct airline connection would have helped enhance the growth of the market."