5 upcoming events of Seychelles' Creole Festival 2024

Seychelles is celebrating the 39th Edition of the Creole Festival from October 5-31. The festival is a month-long celebration of the island nation's Creole culture and way of life.

Despite the activities being held on a lower scale, due to the organisers giving deference to the festival's 40th anniversary next year - a series of activities are highlighted on the calendar this year.

This week's buzz brings you five main activities of this year's Creole festival.

Moman Kreativite

Moman Kreativite (Creative Moments) is an evening of songs, storytelling, traditional dance and theatrical performances from school children. It is an event where the students are able to showcase their creative talents.

The initial show was held on October 5 at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles (ICCS).

If you missed that one, do not worry, there is another show coming up on Saturday, October 19, at ICCS as of 2 pm.

Batenm Poupet

Literally translated to mean 'a doll's christening', this event is organised by the Seychelles Heritage Foundation at the Domaine de Val des Pres in the eastern Mahe district of Au Cap.

The event is a ceremony that used to be popular in the past in the days of today's grandparents. It was organised when a child received a new doll that was very rare during those days. So the event was the opportunity for the girls to show their new dolls while the adults were able to meet.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, at 2 pm.

This was a well-known activity held in the past by neighbours to meet when there was no television.

Selebo - Creole Music Show

One of the highlights of the Creole Festival in Seychelles, Selebo, celebrates the rich traditions of the Seychellois people with a fusion of music, dance, and storytelling.

It brings together locals and visitors to enjoy the sounds and rhythms of Moutya and Sega dances while tasting the Seychellois Creole cuisine.

The music festival will be held on October 25 at the car park of the Stad Popiler in Seychelles' capital of Victoria.

Zenn artis Kreolofonn (Young Creolophone Artists)

This is an exhibition in which young artists from Creole-speaking countries who participates in a competition showcase their works.

The competition is open to children and young people aged between 4 and 21 from Creole-speaking islands, territories and countries or with a Creole tradition. It takes place every year in the Seychelles during the Creole Festival.

Bal Bobes (Creole Ball)

As is customary, the Creole Festival ends on October 31 with a Creole Ball or as is commonly called "bal bobes," which ends at six in the morning.

This year to cater to the overwhelming demand, there will be Bal Bobes - one at the International Conference Centre Seafront Restaurant, another at the Vye Marmit restaurant, and one at the Nation Sports Council (NSC) Hall at Roche Caiman.

All three are paying activities and will start at 9 pm.