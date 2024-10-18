Seychelles and South Africa explore cultural exchange opportunities for artists

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and South Africa are exploring opportunities for cultural exchange programmes for artists to participate in festivals and exhibitions in both countries and share expertise in arts, crafts, fashion and performance.

According to a press statement from the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA) the discussion took place on the sidelines of the 11th Golden Shield Heritage Awards recently at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa.

A delegation from the SNICHA led by the permanent secretary for Culture, Cecile Kalebi, participated in the award ceremony. The visit is part of the ongoing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Seychelles and South Africa's National Heritage Council, to enhance cultural collaboration and exchange.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Kalebi reflected on the deep cultural and historical ties between Seychelles and the African continent. She also acknowledged the Golden Shield Heritage Awards as a beacon of excellence in recognising the dedication of heritage activists and practitioners.

"Coming from Seychelles, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean with deep cultural and historical ties to the African continent, I am deeply inspired by the achievements being honoured today," she said.

Kalebi revealed that the SNICHA is organising its own Heritage Awards next year, taking inspiration from South Africa's commitment to honouring cultural preservation.

She expressed her optimism for the continued collaboration between Seychelles and South Africa, particularly in exchanging expertise and building upon their common history.

Beyond the award ceremony, the Seychelles delegation held a series of meetings aimed at strengthening cultural cooperation between cultural institutions in South Africa and Seychelles.

Among the key engagements was a meeting at the National Arts Council of South Africa. Discussions centered on the renewal of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the National Arts Councils of South Africa and Seychelles. The renewal would focus on enhancing artistic collaboration, facilitating cultural exchanges, and jointly promoting both nations' rich artistic traditions.

Also discussed were initiatives to exchange knowledge and expertise in the areas of arts management and ways to provide more support for artists, helping them gain international exposure and access to resources and networks.

Another highlight of the visit was a tour of the Cape Heritage Museum at the Castle of Good Hope, where the Seychelles delegation discussed future collaborations in museum management, exhibitions, and cultural preservation.