Planning a holiday?: Air Seychelles announces additional flights for festive season

Air Seychelles has announced several new flights as part of its service expansion for the busy upcoming festive season to provide passengers with even more options when choosing their holiday destinations.

Starting in December and continuing to early January, Air Seychelles will add a new flight on Wednesday resulting in an average of four flights per week.

The Seychelles' national carrier will also increase its services to Johannesburg to meet the high demand during peak travel times. A fourth weekly flight will include a new Saturday evening departure with a return journey available early Sunday morning.

There will be an expanded schedule for Mumbai in India from December 18 to January 1st next year. Three additional flights on Wednesdays will be added, facilitating a twice-weekly service to Mumbai.

Additionally, the Saturday flight to Colombo in Sri Lanka will now depart Seychelles at 5.30 pm to provide a significantly faster connection to multiple destinations offered by Air Seychelles' codeshare partner SriLankan Airlines.

Air Seychelles said this will be particularly beneficial for visitors exiting Bangkok in Thailand as it allows for a quick one-hour connection without the need for a visa.

A seasonal service to Reunion Island, a French overseas department, will be launched from December 30 to January 18 next year.

Charles Johnson, chief commercial officer of Air Seychelles, said, "We are excited to announce additional flights for the upcoming festive season, allowing passengers even more options for their favorite destination. Additionally, our new nonstop flights to La Reunion provide significant time savings over previous indirect flight options. As this will be a very busy holiday period, we recommend everyone to book their flights as soon as possible."