Seychelles and IAEA host antimicrobial resistance regional meeting and training

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles aims to be better equipped to deal with bacteria that are resistant to medicines, such as antibiotics, which can cause threats to both humans and animals through a workshop taking place this week.

The Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) workshop being held at the Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Hotel, is organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment and the Ministry of Health.

Aside from Seychelles, nine other countries from the region are also participating in the workshop that will end on Friday.

The event is a key initiative under the RAF5089 project of the IAEA to focus on enhancing the capacity of national veterinary laboratories to detect and manage AMR.

During the five-day discussions, participants will take part in technical sessions and hands-on training, designed to strengthen regional and national efforts to combat this growing global health threat.

"Over the years, research has shown that a lot of people are becoming anti-microbial resistant, where even if they are taking antibiotics, they are not being cured, and that is not only in humans but in animals also," said Sheriffa Joubert from the Biosecurity Agency in Seychelles.

She said, "Because we need to be mindful of what we eat, it is then important to diagnose animals that are resistant, to ensure that our livestock remain healthy and safe for consumption."

The workshop involves mostly laboratory technicians from Seychelles and other regional countries, where they will be able to better learn how to do the necessary tests.

The focus is on key areas such as antimicrobial susceptibility testing, molecular characterisation of resistant bacteria, and the latest control strategies, aligned with global guidelines.

Experts will also provide laboratory training to enhance participants' practical skills in AMR detection and prevention.

The Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment, Flavien Joubert, opened the workshop and said in his address that the topic of AMR is of critical importance. He said it is affecting not only the health of humans and animals but also the sustainability of our ecosystems.

"The rise of resistant bacteria has placed an immense burden on global health systems, threatening to reverse decades of medical progress. Now, more than ever, the need for collaborative, innovative approaches to manage and combat AMR is urgent. This workshop comes at a pivotal time in global health, and I am proud that Seychelles is at the forefront of hosting such an event," said Joubert.

"Over the next five days, you, our distinguished participants, will engage in comprehensive discussions and hands-on training sessions, designed to deepen your understanding of antimicrobial resistance detection, control strategies, and laboratory practices," he added.