Seychelles' honorary consul general in Bulgaria donates equipment to Beau Vallon district

Behar (centre) with National Assembly for the Beau Vallon district, John Hoareau, and also by the district administrator, Mirenda Cardovillis. (Maxim Behar)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles' honorary consul general in Bulgaria, Maxim Behar, visited the Beau Vallon Administration office last week and presented on his behalf an expensive, super–powerful laptop with all necessary software preloaded, sports equipment, footballs, tennis rackets, balls, and specially produced t-shirts for the children with the sign "Mon Kontan Beau Vallon."

Behar, together with the Seychelles' honorary consuls in Israel, Jordan, and Bangladesh, had "adopted" the district as part of a programme initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

The donation was accepted with thanks by the elected member of the National Assembly for the Beau Vallon district, John Hoareau, and also by the district administrator, Mirenda Cardovillis, at a special ceremony in the building of the Administration office.

"This is an honour and responsibility to be able to donate such useful equipment to my lovely Beau Vallon district where I come for decades and I think I know personally almost all inhabitants. I am really sorry that my other three colleagues could not join me on this visit, but I am sure that their donations will be presented soon," Behar said.

Two years ago, Behar also donated a huge quantity of sports equipment to Marie-Celine Zialor, the Minister for Youth, Sports Family to help the preparation of the Seychelles football team for the Indian Ocean Games.

Years before he also donated a set of musical instruments to the Seychelles School of Music, Dance and Drama.

Last week also, Behar was awarded a special plaque for his long-term service to Seychelles by President Wavel Ramkalawan.