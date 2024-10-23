Two young Seychellois boxers compete at world championship in Montenegro

Micock (1st right) has not lost in six bouts this season. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychellois Jade Micock and Wes Jean-Charles are participating in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth World Boxing Championships 2024 in Budva, Montenegro.

The two young boxers are competing alongside some of the top young boxers in the world in the competition, which is taking place from October 22 to November 3.

The boxers had intense preparation for the tournament and trained twice a day with breaks on Sundays only.

Micock, 17, has not lost in six bouts this season, and speaking to the media recently, he shared his desire to keep that streak going and look for a win in Montenegro.

He shared that in boxing, only winning matters, and that is what he will aim for.

Meanwhile, Jean-Charles has fought three times this year and won only one.

He shared that this will not be an easy competition, as boxers worldwide will be competing and will use this opportunity to do their very best.

The Seychellois boxers will be accompanied by coach Jerry Legras, who said that he expects them to do well even if it is the first time Seychelles takes such an elite level challenge.

The competition is reserved for boxers under the age of 18 and brings together the best boxers from around the globe. In the last edition in 2022, over 600 boxers took their talents to the ring.

In that tournament, held in La Nucia, Spain for both male and female boxers, Uzbekistan dominated, winning five gold medals, three silver, and two bronze. They led the medals table, ahead of India and England.

The tournament is one at which many people scout for the next generation of top boxers. When Budva, Montenegro, was announced as the host of the competition, IBA president Umar Kremlev mentioned that the event is crucial for the next generation of elite boxers.

"The names we hear at the Budva event will soon become well-known in the world of elite boxing, as we already know some stories of success based on La Nucia 2022 and Kielce 2021 championships. I am extremely looking forward to the highest standard of event in Montenegro," he added.