Seychelles secures $2.76m from Green Climate Fund for national adaptation planning project

Seychelles has received approval of $2.76 million for a project proposal by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to advance its National Adaptation Planning (NAP) process.

In a press release on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment (MACCE), said this landmark project, approved on October 10, will be implemented over the next three years. It will focus on enhancing the island nation's capacity to respond to the growing challenges of climate change.

The project aims to address key barriers hindering effective adaptation planning, developed with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub (CCFAH). These include limited institutional capacity, insufficient collaboration, and inadequate funding mechanisms.

By building on the progress made in national strategies such as the Seychelles National Climate Change Policy and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), this project will ensure that Seychelles is equipped to plan for a sustainable, climate-resilient future.

Flavien Joubert, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Climate Change, said access to climate finance is one thing but the implementation and execution of the project is another milestone that the country has to achieve.

"The project represents a significant step forward for Seychelles in our journey toward climate resilience. It will enable us to build the necessary structures and engage stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that climate adaptation is integrated into our national development planning," he said.

The MACCE will serve as the executing entity, while UNEP will be the implementing partner.

Seychelles, as a small island developing state, faces unique vulnerabilities to climate change, with vital sectors such as tourism, fisheries, and agriculture directly affected by rising sea levels, changing weather patterns, and extreme climate events. This project will ensure a comprehensive approach to adaptation planning, benefitting both government institutions and communities at all levels.

Key outcomes of the project will include, strengthening adaptation planning governance and institutional coordination as well as developing a robust evidence base to design impactful adaptation solutions, catalysing private sector engagement in climate adaptation and increasing adaptation finance to support resilience efforts.

The NAP project will also engage the private sector and civil society to foster investment in adaptation-related initiatives, ensuring that all stakeholders are equipped to contribute to building resilience to climate change.

Additionally, it will focus on building resilience in the country's health systems through health adaptation planning and creating awareness on the three main islands, with a special focus on vulnerable communities.