Seychelles' sweet delights produced by local entrepreneur - big success 

Visitors to Camion Hall in the Seychelles' capital of Victoria were treated to an array of locally made products on Wednesday, which included Tanne's Delight's variety of jams.

The fair was held by the Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA) and SNA spoke to Tanne's Delight's owner, Gaetanne Payet, from Baie Lazare, about her spin on well-known local sweets.

Payet revealed that she started her business about a year ago when a friend ordered 15 jars of pawpaw jam, locally called 'Konfitir Papay Trounen'. The jam is made with coarsely grated semi-ripe papaya cooked in caramelised brown sugar and flavoured with nutmeg and vanilla.

In the past, it was mainly served as a dessert at weddings.

"My first client worked for a company and they approached me to fill an order of 15 jars of Konfitir Papay Trounen, and now they are taking over 100 jars from me," she said.

Tanne's Delight offers a variety of local products. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Since her initial order, Payet said that the enterprise has since then expanded, and she is now making coconut jam and banana nougat - coconut candy made of freshly coarsely-grated coconut and ripe bananas with freshly flavoured vanilla and nutmeg.

"Although we have a lot of demand for Konfitir Papay Trounen, it takes a lot of time to produce," she explained to SNA.

She said it would take a whole day to make a few jars of the product and in addition to the well-packaged and presented products, everything is made by hand, and "we take the time to prepare our ingredients in the traditional way."

The jams and assortments of other sweets are then put in containers that Payet said they buy brand new.

"The preparation and production itself was not too difficult, we sometimes find it hard to find the containers we have begun using to put them in," she explained.

Tanne's Delight's products are packaged in a way to attracts not only local clients but also visitors who happen to see them on display.

"When we do not get the containers, we are then forced to change the packaging," she explained. Payet revealed that so far the 'Konfitir Papay Trounen' and the 'Nouga Banann' are her best-sellers.