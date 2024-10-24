Seychelles and The Bahamas establish diplomatic ties

The agreement was signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde and Frederick A. Mitchell, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and The Bahamas formalised diplomatic relations through the signing of a joint communiqué in Apia, Samoa, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and Frederick A. Mitchell, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Both are in Samoa for meetings leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Seychelles and The Bahamas share several common priorities, particularly in addressing climate change, advocating for the unique challenges of small island developing states (SIDS), and strengthening their participation in international organisations such as the Commonwealth and the United Nations, according to the statement.

"The establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries paves the way for increased bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including people-centered development, environmental protection, and sustainability," said the Department of Foreign Affairs.