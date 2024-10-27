Seychellois designer launches inaugural Women Empowerment Fashion Week

The event, which was opened at The Boardwalk, Eden Island, is titled "Fashion With a Purpose. (Juliette Dine)

A Seychellois fashion designer, Oushna John Labrosse, launched the inaugural edition of the Women Empowerment Fashion Week, focused on supporting women who have experienced domestic violence, on Thursday.

The event, which was opened at The Boardwalk, Eden Island, is titled "Fashion With a Purpose," and its overarching message is empowerment and awareness.

Designers showcasing their work are from various countries, including Turtlehorn (Spain), Nyuzicad (Tanzania), and Minina (Germany). Local designers are also participating, such as textile designer Tony Souffre and craftsman Marco Germain.

The grand fashion show will take place on Saturday, 26 October, free of change. It will commence with a fishing competition organised by the Seychelles Yacht Club, with the fashion show running concurrently as the fish are weighed. The goal is to attract as many attendees as possible to help spread the event's important message to the public.

Another event will take place on La Digue at the Fish Trap restaurant on Saturday, October 26, at 2.30 p.m.

The outfits featured in the show aim to raise awareness about domestic violence and child mortality, issues that Labrosse, the founder and chief executive of the Women Empowerment Fashion Week, has personally encountered.

"I believe that many women are crying in silence, and we need to reach out to them. We are doing something about it," she said.

Labrosse has also included two male artists in the show, Tony and Marco, to highlight the role of men in supporting women's empowerment. They are portrayed as exemplary figures who stand in solidarity with women, contributing to Labrosse's cause.

Unlike other fashion events, the Seychelles Women Empowerment Fashion Week has waived any registration fees. This is to make the international platform more accessible to designers who might not be able to afford high industry costs. Drawing from her own experience at New York Fashion Week, where she paid a registration fee of $6,000, Labrosse felt compelled to create a more inclusive opportunity for others.

"I believe that there are women who want to make it to the international level but with the high cost set by fashion agencies, it makes it difficult for startups and women who are struggling to get their names out there," she added.

Oushna expressed her gratitude to all who supported this initiative, dedicating the event to her late friend June Barbe, who continuously encouraged her to make the project a reality.