CPPCC Vice-Chair Mu Hong in Seychelles to "bolster enduring friendship"

(Seychelles News Agency) - The vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) national committee and head of the China-Africa Friendship Group, Mu Hong, met with Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan on Friday.

Ramkalawan extended a warm welcome to Mu and his delegation, underscoring that the visit would bolster the enduring friendship between Seychelles and China, according to a press release from State House.

Mu is heading a 14 member-delegation to Seychelles from October 22 to 25.

He conveyed greetings from President Xi Jinping, "noting that this visit represents the first high-level Chinese delegation to Africa following the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in September 2024. The delegation’s aim is to advance the execution of agreements established between the two heads of state during their meeting at the summit in Beijing."

Discussions between highlighted "the exemplary cooperation between Seychelles and China, emphasizing both nations’ dedication to advancing their citizens' well-being. They also reviewed ongoing projects supported by China in Seychelles, recognizing the shared benefits of this partnership and reiterating their commitment to deepening these longstanding ties," said State House.

According to a press statement from the National Assembly, during the visit, on Wednesday, Mu met with the Speaker Roger Mancienne, who welcomed the delegation and noted that the Assembly has had the honour this year of hosting multiple delegations from China.

He said these forms of parliamentary cooperation serve to underscore the sustained relationship between Seychelles and China.

"Mancienne added that in areas of mutual cooperation such as agriculture, fisheries, tourism, health, and maritime security, China has been a reliable and respected partner of the Seychelles," said the National Assembly.

On his side, Mu expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome to the Seychelles parliament, remarking that Seychelles is a pearl of the Indian Ocean offering not only exceptional beauty but bountiful opportunities.

The strength of the bilateral relations between China and Seychelles was emphasised, with the recent meeting of President Xi Jinping and President Wavel Ramkalawan in China, illustrating the fruitful discussions for mutual growth. The plans for direct air travel between the two countries were also discussed, with the prospects of increased tourism and cultural exchanges, as well as capacity-building and training opportunities.

The CPPCC is a political advisory body in the People's Republic of China. Its members advise and put proposals for political and social issues to government bodies. The CPPCC holds a yearly meeting at the same time as the National People's Congress, known as the Two Sessions.