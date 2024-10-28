Seychelles' Victoria clock-tower lights up in pink for cancer awareness 

Members of the club's Seychelles chapter linked hands around the clock tower in a symbol in support of those battling cancer. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The iconic Victoria clock-tower in the Seychelles' capital of of the same name was lit in pink on Friday highlighting the end of a month-long cancer awareness activities organised by the Soroptimist International Club of Victoria.

Members of the club's Seychelles chapter linked hands around the clock tower in a symbol of solidarity, unity and unwavering support for those battling cancer.

The Pink Link event highlighted the importance of raising awareness of cancer diseases, which according to the Annual Health Sector Performance Report for 2022, were the second leading cause of death in 2022. Cancer diseases were attributed to 159 deaths in Seychelles, which is 17 percent of total deaths in the island nation.

The president of the Soroptimist Club of Seychelles, Janick Durup-Bibi, said the non-governmental organisation was very pleased with the turnout throughout the months.

The event highlighted the importance of raising awareness of cancer diseases. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

She explained that "cancer concerns all of us. It impacts us all as we are a very small community and we all know someone who has cancer. It might be a family member, a friend, or a colleague, so we are all coming together to show support for those who are living with cancer, to spare a moment of reflection for those who have left us because of the illness."

Rosabelle Mederick, who has just joined the club, said that the month of activities has not only been "fruitful as she is giving back to the community, but also a learning curve."

While a previous president of the club, Euricka Naidoo, told the press in an interview, that "the efforts the club has put into educating the public about the disease are evident, as when we talk to people about it, we see that they are more aware".

Among other popular activities held during the months was a march along Beau Vallon beach and selling pink ribbons in town.

Durup-Bibi explained that the funds raised during their events would go towards cancer, which will include helping people suffering from the illness.