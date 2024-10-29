Seychelles Ports Authority inaugurates new tugboat "Silwet"

The new tugboat is a modern, state-of-the-art vessel, equipped with an Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) system. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA) on Tuesday officially inaugurated a new tugboat that was added to its operations in mid-October, increasing its fleet to four.

The new tugboat, which cost SCR86 million ($6.3 million), is a modern, state-of-the-art vessel, equipped with an Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) system. It has an overall length of 21.02m, a draft of 4.5m, and a beam of 10.81m. Additionally, it has a bollard pull of 50 tonnes and can reach a maximum speed of 12 knots.

The cutting-edge technology and remarkable capability will help Seychelles enhance its port operations and ensure maritime safety, according to the SPA.

"This vessel is equipped with the latest technology and designed to navigate our waters safely, helping us respond to emergencies, assist larger vessels, and maintain the vitality of our shipping routes," said the chief executive of the SPA, Sonny Payet.

He added that the tugboat's "presence will undoubtedly strengthen our maritime operations, support our local economy, and bolster our community's connection to the sea."

It has been named "Silwet" (the Creole spelling of the word silhouette, which is also the name of an island in Seychelles), a name chosen among 96 submissions from a school competition launched to name the vessel.

The winning entry was from nine-year-old Ila David from Takamaka School. The Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, and the chairman of the SPA Board, Brian Loveday, unveiled the name of the boat.

David and the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, inaugurated the tugboat, in a ceremonial smashing of a champagne bottle on the hull of the vessel.

Derjacques said the vessel's 50-tonne bollard pull and a top speed of 12 knots "will greatly enhance our port's capabilities to manage a variety of vessels—regardless of size and complexity – to cater for the larger vessels expected to call in Port Victoria after the completion of the ambitious Port Victoria Rehabilitation & Extension Project." .

During the event, SPA took the opportunity to reward its staff members who were recently part of two operations. One was a fire at the man-made Ile Du Port and the other was the removal of a cargo vessel that was grounded near Ste Anne Island. The new tugboat was part of the removal operation of the cargo vessel.

"On behalf of the government, I extend sincere gratitude to all SPA personnel who showed exceptional courage and professionalism during the recent incidents on 18 and 19 October," said Derjacques.

He added: "Whether it was managing the fire outbreak at Zone 14 or responding to the grounding of a container vessel near Ste. Anne Island, these events tested our readiness and resilience."

Additionally in the ceremony, the chairman of the SPA's Board handed over several artefacts to the secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts, David Andre. These are expected to be added to the Marine Museum, which will be constructed in the near future.

"These artefacts tell the stories of our rich maritime heritage, showcasing the skills and artistry of those who came before us. By preserving and celebrating these pieces of history, we are not only honouring our past but also inspiring future generations to appreciate and understand the importance of our cultural identity," said Payet.

These artefacts included the remains of one of SPA's former pilot launches, Riga, which served over 45 years in its fleet before being decommissioned.

The other artefacts are from old lighthouses and some were salvaged from the sea during operations.