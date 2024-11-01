Mauritius blocks social media amid wire-tapping scandal

A general view of Port Louis Harbour is seen in Port Louis, Mauritius on January 5, 2024. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)

(AFP) - The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius blocked access to social media on Friday, just days ahead of a general election, as tensions mounted over a wire-tapping scandal.

Mauritius has been gripped by the release of secret recordings of phone calls by politicians, journalists, members of civil society and even foreign diplomats that began to emerge online last month.

On Friday, the office of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said it had ordered internet service providers to block access to the most widely used social networks.

The blockage is due to last until November 11 -- the day after the election -- according to telecoms operator EMTEL.

"Following the publication of certain audio tracks on social media, there is a real risk that the national security and integrity of our Republic and our international partners may have been compromised," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

NetBlocks, an internet governance watchdog, confirmed that Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X were not accessible.

The former CEO of Mauritius Telecom, Sherry Singh, was arrested later on Friday along with three other suspects as part of the investigation into the leaks, police sources told AFP. Details of the charges were not immediately available.

The leaked recordings were released by an account called Missie Moustass (Mr Moustache), primarily on TikTok.

There have been attempts to block the account but it quickly resurfaced elsewhere and has been releasing recordings almost daily.

Among those causing the greatest shock was that of the police commissioner apparently asking a forensic doctor to alter a report into a person who died after being beaten in police custody. A judicial investigation into the death was launched following the leak.

Private calls featuring British High Commissioner Charlotte Pierre also appear to have been leaked.

The shock ban on social media was roundly condemned by the opposition and poses a major challenge for local media and political parties which rely heavily on Facebook and other online outlets.

"It's shocking, revolting and unacceptable. It's a sign of panic," said Paul Berenger, one of the leaders of the opposition Alliance for Change coalition.

"We are dealing with people who are dangerous to the country. Lawyers are working on what can be done legally. We will move very quickly on the legal and political level," he added.

Jugnauth is seeking re-election as head of the Militant Socialist Movement.

He inherited the premiership on the death of his father in 2017 and secured a victory for his coalition in polls two years later.

"This is the last desperate act of a regime in disarray," said Nando Bodha, head of opposition grouping Linion Reform.

"It attacks head-on the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the constitution, including freedom of expression," he added, calling for an intervention by the Election Commission to ensure the polls are "free and fair".

