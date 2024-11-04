Seychelles to launch airlines incentives scheme, end of moratorium on "change of use" for tourism residences

The moratorium on La Digue Island remains in effect. (Rebai/Flickr) Photo licence: CC BY 2.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for Seychelles to launch its airline incentive scheme aimed at revitalising air connectivity and boosting tourism in Seychelles.

Vice President Ahmed Afif announced the scheme in a press conference at State House on Thursday morning.

"The idea is to encourage airlines that fly non-stop to Seychelles for a period of over seven hours - such airlines are those that we feel there is a need to encourage - and the idea is to help such airlines and incentivise them to come to Seychelles," he said.

He explained that this would be through the provision of financial incentives to come to Seychelles, and this can be "a small amount per passenger up to a certain load factor that is considered reasonable."

The scheme, introduced in response to post-pandemic challenges, provides financial and marketing incentives to encourage key airlines to increase flight frequency, commit to year-round operations, and open new routes to Seychelles.

The government has allocated a budget of SCR21 million ($1.5 million ) over 2024-2026, which is the two years of the scheme's duration.

Afif also said that the scheme forms part of the island state's marketing budget. The country is heavily reliant on the tourism sector.

To ensure the effective running of the scheme, the principal secretary for tourism will head an oversight committee to monitor the implementation, assess effectiveness, and adjust strategies as needed.

He also revealed that the authorities are working with partner airlines such as Air France, British Airways, Condor, and Sichuan Airlines to finalise incentives and secure sustainable tourism growth.

"Change of Use" moratorium ends on two islands

Meanwhile, in its latest meeting, the Cabinet has also approved the development of a new "Change of Use" Policy framework for the tourism sector.

This will effectively lift the existing moratorium preventing people from converting their residences into tourism establishments, on Mahe and Praslin.

The moratorium on La Digue Island remains in effect. Afif explained that the authorities will be taking a tailored approach on the island - the third largest inhabited island in the archipelago.

"The policy aims to align future applications with sustainable tourism objectives, promoting high-quality accommodations and avoiding market oversaturation with low-standard units," he said.

The change in the framework will also address challenges from the "Affordable Seychelles" initiative, balancing tourism expansion with housing availability.

He said it will also encourage value-added, differentiated visitor experiences, with provisions for renovation standards through tripartite agreements involving the tourism department.

Meanwhile, Afif also revealed that one of the conditions for a change of use application to be considered should be that the residence be built five years prior.

"We feel that this way people will make the proper applications and not just build a residence that they immediately change into a tourism residence, when they can apply for such a permit to begin with," he concluded.