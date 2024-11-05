UK parliament to debate world's first 'smoke-free generation' bill

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's main opposition Conservative Party's acting Leader Rishi Sunak reacting after the presentation of the annual budget statement by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, in the House of Commons, in London, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by UK PARLIAMENT / AFP)

(AFP) - A new UK-wide law aimed at creating the first "smoke-free generation" will on Tuesday be introduced in parliament, as part of a world-leading ban.

The proposals come after New Zealand revoked plans to introduce a so-called "generational smoking ban" that would have stopped sales of tobacco to anyone born after 2008.

"This is a groundbreaking piece of public health legislation. It will mean that we are creating the first ever smoke-free generation in our country. So children growing up in our country today will never, never legally be able to buy cigarettes," said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

The UK's Tobacco and Vapes Bill will prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The legislation is similar to a bill proposed by the last Conservative administration, which was shelved earlier this year when prime minister Rishi Sunak called a general election.

Sunak's successor Keir Starmer's new Labour government, however, has revived the proposals, which are part of a drive to increase preventative health measures and ease long-term pressure on the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The bill will introduce restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as restricting flavours, displays and the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Last month the government announced that disposable vapes will be banned next year under separate legislation.

- Outdoor spaces -

New Zealand last November announced it would bin its own proposed anti-smoking legislation.

Under a law that had been due to come into force later that year anyone born after 2008 would have been prevented from buying tobacco.

The back pedalling came after new premier Christopher Luxon took the helm as head of a new coalition government and said he would prioritise tackling inflation and lowering interest rates.

The new UK bill also proposes extending existing smoking bans to outdoor spaces such as children's playgrounds and outside hospitals.

But Streeting said there would be no ban on smoking in pub gardens in England.

Pub and restaurant industry figures criticised the idea after it was leaked in August, arguing it could deter customers in a market already struggling with the long-term fallout from the pandemic and cost-of-living pressures.

"The UK hospitality sector has taken a battering in recent years, and we don't want to add to their pressure so we're not proposing to go ahead with an outdoor hospitality ban at this time," Streeting added.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland outlawed smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces in 2007 following a similar ban in Scotland in 2006.

The Action on Smoking and Health charity has said there was a 2.4-percent reduction in hospital admissions for heart attacks in England a year after the ban, saving the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) millions of pounds.

