Seychelles takes pivotal step for advancing status with FiTI standards

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has made a pivotal step towards advancing from its current 'meaningful progress' status to 'full compliance' with the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) Standard, which will further strengthen its dedication to sustainable fisheries management following the successful completion of the second validation process.

The announcement was made by FiTI and the Department of the Blue Economy in a joint press statement after the second validation was completed with an independent validator, Stefaan Depypere, during his visit to Seychelles between October 21 to 26.

During this visit, Depypere conducted comprehensive stakeholder consultations across various sectors in Seychelles. His objective was to verify the initial assessment conducted by the FiTI International Secretariat led by Seychellois Yannick Memee, and identify both the progress achieved and opportunities for further enhancing the national FiTI implementation.

Depypere met with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Fisheries, Jean-François Ferrari, the principal secretaries of the Blue Economy and Fisheries and representatives from the Civil Society, among others. This collaborative approach is vital for ensuring that the feedback gathered reflects the diverse perspectives necessary for effective governance of Seychelles' marine resources.

As part of the validation process, Depypere's findings will be reviewed by the FiTI International Board which will assess whether the individual requirements of the FiTI Standard have been met and determine Seychelles' overall level of compliance. This process provides a unique opportunity to conduct an objective evaluation of past performances, underscoring the initiative's commitment to supporting Seychelles in its journey toward greater transparency and accountability in fisheries management, according to the statement.