Pascalina Moustache: Seychelles' top female footballer ponders on future 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Women's football in Seychelles is on the rise, with the country making huge strides at the international level, making the FIFA World Rankings, and most recently competing in its first-ever senior international tournament.

Key to the team's success has been the captain and top player, Pascalina Moustache.

Hailing from the Pointe Larue district, the 33-year-old became one of the first-ever female professional footballers from Seychelles, when she joined FK Saned Joniskis in Lithuania in the A Lyga.

The club's performance has not been good and it was relegated with no wins in 19 matches. Moustache, however, has impressed but revealed that she may not represent the Lithuanian side next season.

SNA learned more about the captain of the Seychelles national team.

SNA: How will you personally describe the season?

PM: My season has been good so far, for both the club and national team and I have been injury-free, so I will describe it as a perfect season. At the moment I am in Seychelles. After the COSAFA Cup, I decided to remain here and begin my vacation, as the Lithuanian season ends this weekend. It will not make any sense for me to go back and then have to return soon.

SNA: How will you describe your performance?

PM: My performance was good and I think I performed well, especially for my club, even though sometimes it was hard, but I gave all I could.

SNA: Was it hard to adapt to a new club and country?

PM: It was hard to adapt to a new country because the climate is not the same as in Seychelles. It also took me some time to adapt at the club because of how the team plays and how I usually play is not the same. I have managed to adapt though.

SNA: What are your thoughts on the level of football in Lithuania, compared to Seychelles?

PM: It is different because in Seychelles you go to work and then train afterward. Most of the time, after work you are already tired. In Lithuania, I do not have to work, I only have to train. So, that of course makes my level of football better and I think that if Seychelles was able to be like this, then of course our football will move forward and be better.

SNA: What has changed for you since you became a professional footballer?

PM: I can say I mentally am stronger and I have learned a lot from the experience, especially with it being a higher level of football than Seychelles. I always have to step up my game when I am playing as everything is faster and so my decision-making has also gotten faster. I have had to put a lot of effort and extra work so that I can compete at that level.

SNA: What has been your best moment so far?

PM: My best moment has to be the day that I signed my professional contract as a footballer and most recently, I have to say I have really enjoyed playing for Seychelles at the COSAFA Cup. It has been a while since we wanted to compete at the tournament. I was also the scorer of our first goal, so that was the best moment of my football career.

SNA: What are your thoughts on the performances of the National Team at the COSAFA Cup?

PM: I salute the team, as they gave a good performance, especially as coach Chris put together a young team and you could see that she is building for the future. They played well and stepped up on the pitch and I really think that despite not winning any games, I am really satisfied with our performance and if we compete again next year, I think we will have a solid team.

SNA: So what are your plans for the future?

PM: For now, I really cannot say what my plans for the future are as everyday things change. But next season my contract at my actual club is supposed to expire and after the the COSAFA Cup, I was approached by some agents, who want to bring me to a higher league. So, next year I am not sure if I will still playing in Lithuania, and for now that is all I can share.