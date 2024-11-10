"Coffee Chocolate & Cardio": Seychellois-South African couple tell their transformational journey

(Seychelles News Agency) - A new book written by Seychellois Marsha Parcou and her South African husband Kirschlee Naidoo about their deeply personal journey of love, growth, and discovery as a couple and the challenges they faced in life and how to overcome them was launched on Saturday.

The new book is entitled "Coffee Chocolate & Cardio" and is about a transformational journey from weight-loss to wellness lifestyle and aims to impact and help others on their own transformation journey. It will be unveiled at the couple's own coffee shop, Chatterbox, on Eden Island, in the eastern Mahe district of Roche Caiman.

This is not Parcou's first foray into writing, two years ago, she launched 'Becoming a Fanm Fasinasyon' (a fascinating woman). She is a transformational coach, neurolinguistic programming practitioner, ‍and a wellness and fitness advocate. Her husband is a sports nutritionist and fitness coach.

Speaking to the SNA, Parcou explained that her latest book "is a testament to the transformative power of relationships and the pursuit of personal excellence."

She explained that the book title reflected things that the couple loved and that "cardio" is symbolic of their commitment to fitness but also their resilience and determination.

The new book entitled "Coffee Chocolate & Cardio." (Marsha Parcou) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"What started as a coach-client dynamic soon blossomed into something more profound, a partnership built on mutual respect, support, and love," she said.

While coffee represents how their love story took shape "over afternoon coffee dates at Cappuccinos or the Woolworth Café. Like clockwork, every day at 3 pm, we'd sit down with our favourite drinks and desserts."

Parcou also explained that coffee also represented the business the two opened together in Seychelles.

"When we came to Seychelles, from South Africa, we saw that there was no decent coffee shop around, which led us to open Chatterbox," she added.

The chocolate in the title not only represents Kirshlee's name - inspired by the Lindt Chocolate - but Parcou explained that it also symbolises "the sweet indulgence that binds us together became a symbol of our shared experiences and intimate moments."

As the book talks about their personal journey as a couple, both agreed that while it has been a learning experience, it was also a hard one.

"Writing a book is extremely difficult, especially one about your life. It showcases your vulnerability, struggles and accolades," said Naidoo .

"The part I found most difficult was having to open old wounds I have healed from and revisit times in my life when I was at my lowest," he added.

Parcou, said, "There is no better university than experience," and believes that they will be able to help their readers through their own experiences.

When asked what made them write the book, she explained that they wanted to help "those who could not afford one one-on-one coaching. We wanted to reach as broad an audience as possible in order to help them learn about the journey."

Meanwhile, those wishing to get a copy of the new book can access it in bookshops on Mahe or purchase their copy at Chatterbox.