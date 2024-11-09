Protesters in Seychelles march for halt to Assumption Island hotel project

Citizens demanding that the hotel development on Assumption Island be stopped and reassessed. (protesters' contributions- Seychelles Independent Newspaper)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A handful of demonstrators marched peacefully through the streets of Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, to protest against the proposed Assumption Island hotel project on Saturday.

The group, led by Seychelles Independent Newspaper editor Ralph Volcere, are urging the government to “halt the project until all relevant information is disclosed to the public in an independent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).”

Assumption Island, located some 800 kilometres southwest of the main island of Mahe, is part of the Aldabra Group and is managed by the state-owned Islands Development Company (IDC).

A Qatar-based developer, Assets Development Company, which owns several luxury tourist establishments in the Maldives and elsewhere in the world, plans to build 37 luxury villas and four restaurants on the island.

Speaking to the press after the march, Volcere said that the Assumption deal is “something that has been done behind closed doors, only to be brought to public attention after certain groups put pressure on the authorities”.

He went on to say that the deal is one that is “filled with conflict of interest; ÏDC is involved in the negotiations with the investors, GICC is building the infrastructure and ICS has managed the EIA”.

IDC's current CEO is Glenny Savy, and Green Island Construction Company (GICC) is a subsidiary of IDC, while the Island Conservation Society (ICS) has its office next to IDC and its co-founder and vice-chairman of the board of trustees is also Savy. The ICS conducted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project, which was approved by the environment department.

“This shows clearly that there are certain groups determined to take all the islands and give them to foreigners.”

Volcere also said that the group was also against the project as it would impact Aldabra’s environment.

One of the protestors, Robin Johnston, explained that he is marching, as he is an environmentalist.

“I’m all for the environment and I do not believe that Assumption should be used for a project like that,” he said.

While the turnout for the protest was not too big, Volcere said that he believed that the small group would be able to make an impact.

“What we have done today is show that we are not happy that the project is taking place, and we are getting our message across,” he said.

Meanwhile, while the protest was taking place, "Friends of Aldabra" representatives were at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday morning to sensitise people about the importance of keeping Assumption pristine.

The group is a coalition of individuals and organisations united under a common cause to protect, preserve and honour the incredible natural heritage of the Aldabra Group of Islands, which includes Aldabra Atoll, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site managed by the Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), and Assumption Island.

According to its website, the group “respectfully urges the government of Seychelles to stop the progression of the Assumption Island Tourism Development altogether”.

Similarly, Friends of Aldabra is asking the authorities to "halt on all further on-the-ground construction while a more substantial and conclusive assessment can be conducted by an independent authority on the environmental and social impact of this project."

The Seychelles Islands Foundation also recently expressed concern about the project, and while it is not against a hotel development on Assumption Island it is questioning whether the current project is suitable for the island, given its fragility.

The Assumption Hotel development project has been submitted to the Planning Authority, which is awaiting approval of the final phase of the project process, which is expected in the coming weeks.