Seychelles' President congratulates US President-elect Donald Trump on election victory

(Seychelles News Agency) - Together with other world leaders, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory as the 47th President of the United States of America this week, according to a Department of Foreign Affairs statement on Saturday.

Ramkalawan said that “This remarkable achievement reflects the trust and hope that the American people have placed in your leadership and vision for the future. The relationship between Seychelles and the United States is longstanding, founded on mutual trust and understanding. Over the years, our countries have collaborated closely in areas such as capacity building, defence, and maritime security. Recently, our partnership has expanded to include fighting corruption, tackling financial crime, and enhancing cybersecurity.”

He furthermore expressed his pleasure at the reopening of the United States Embassy in Victoria in June 2023 after 27 years, which he said is “strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations. I am confident that under your leadership, the cooperation between our two countries will continue to thrive.”

Ramkalawan reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with Trump and his administration to advance their shared goals and address regional and global issues, according to the statement.