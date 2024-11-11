COP16 CBD: Using digital sequence information to protect and restore biodiversity supported by Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - The 16th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)7 was suspended early on November 2 after losing quorum, but not before reaching a historic agreement.

The key outcomes included operationalising a new global mechanism for sharing benefits from digital genetic information and expanding the role of local communities and Indigenous peoples in biodiversity conservation.

Despite the suspension after 12 hours of discussions, the conference demonstrated that multilateralism can still yield meaningful results. The agenda and location will be announced later to address the remaining issues.

According to the executive secretary for the CBD, Astrid Schomaker, "Over the last weeks, we have seen the largest, whole-of-society mobilisation for biodiversity unfold in Cali, triggering interest from around the globe. We have seen Indigenous Peoples and local communities, civil society, businesses and financial institutions, sub-national governments, cities and local authorities, women and youth present remarkable initiatives and action."

She said that through it all, this COP delivered a seminal message: the time has come to make peace with nature.

"From Cali, this UN Biodiversity Conference sent a powerful call to action. It has never been clearer that the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the Paris Agreement in a synergistic fashion will make peace with nature within reach," she added.

Speaking to SNA following the conference, the Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert, described COP16 as pivotal in the call for global actions. He said there is an urgency to implement the global biodiversity framework to halt the loss of biodiversity.

"COP16 delivered on key decisions that are also of importance to Seychelles such as invasive alien species, biodiversity and climate change and on the conservation of coastal and marine biodiversity and of island biodiversity," he added.

At COP16, delegates advanced the creation of the Cali Fund, a groundbreaking mechanism for sharing the benefits of using digital sequence information (DSI) on genetic resources. This follows an agreement from COP15 to establish a multilateral system for fair benefit-sharing, particularly with developing countries and Indigenous Peoples.

The fund will primarily support developing countries in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), with a significant share directed to meet the self-identified needs of Indigenous communities, including women and youth. Some funds will also be allocated for capacity-building and technology transfer.

The system will be closely monitored for transparency, with regular reviews to improve its effectiveness. This agreement sets a global precedent for using DSI proceeds to help protect and restore biodiversity where it's most needed.

Joubert said the fund "provides another source of funding for biodiversity conservation, through sharing of benefits arising from the use of digital sequence information of genetic resources."

He added that while there was some progress through COP16, he cited some major concerns and the need for more advocacy regarding resource mobilisation.

"We are deeply concerned that there is a lack of progress towards resource mobilisation for biodiversity and that this matter had not been resolved before the meeting was suspended. The developed countries need to honour their commitment to providing new and additional financial resources. We will continue our efforts to advocate for further resources to implement the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan to address biodiversity loss," Joubert added.

The conclusion of COP16 was met with mixed reviews, especially among non-governmental organisations. SNA spoke to the chief executive of Nature Seychelles, Dr Nirmal Shah.

"This COP was another disappointment. Countries were supposed to present their new National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan but only a handful of countries managed. In Seychelles, it's only now we are starting to look at national targets to implement the Global Biodiversity Framework. The funding situation is even grimmer with very little new pledged for the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund," said the CEO.

Shah added that COP16 collapsed because there was no consensus as talks dragged on beyond the scheduled end and many nation's representatives left and there was no longer a quorum for an agreement to pass.

He emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating the need to find funding elsewhere in order to protect biodiversity in the country.

"For Seychelles, we have to look for new ways to fund biodiversity conservation. We are losing critical species and habitats as well as ecosystem services we all depend on. With climate change battering us, we are really at an important juncture of our journey as a nation," he said.