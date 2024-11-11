Seychelles' top bodybuilder ends 2024 season on high note in Bucharest 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' bodybuilder Wallace Dorasamy has ended 2024 with another top performance winning bronze at the Romania Muscle Fest.

Dorasamy competed in the competition held in Bucharest on Saturday and finished third in the Men's Open Bodybuilding in the middleweight category, to claim a bronze medal.

"This by far was the highest level of competition I have ever been to in my career," said Dorasamy. He added: "It was a pleasure for me to just be among the top three, although I wish I could have finished higher, as I gave it my all."

Since this is his last tournament for the year, Dorasamy said he will now go back to training and seek further improvement ahead of next year.

Dorasamy has had a great 2024. The Seychelles reigning bodybuilder of the year was placed first in the Classic Bodybuilding and second in open bodybuilding under 80kg, at the United Intercontinental Bodybuilding Fitness Federation (UIBFF) Africa Cup in Bedford, South Africa, in October. He also won his pro card.

He then claimed gold on the international stage again, winning the TBJP British Championships in Rotherham, England.

Dorasamy competed in the open bodybuilding lightweight category and took first place, and finished third in the classic bodybuilding category.

In September, he won the National Physique Committee /International Fitness and Body Building Federation (IFBB) Worldwide European Championship gold medal, in the middleweight category, in the competition held in London, England.